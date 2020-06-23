MANCELONA — A hit-and-run in rural Antrim County has a woman fighting for her life.
The Monday morning crash drew deputies to Satterly Lake Road near Wetzel Lake Road in Mancelona Township, according to a release from Antrim County Sheriff Dan Bean.
The 71-year-old woman was on a walk with her nephew, 63, who watched as his aunt was struck from behind by a black Chevy Trailblazer, the release states. He told investigators the SUV, travelling south, had swerved toward his aunt.
She was transported to Traverse City’s Munson Medical Center via AERO Med, and as of Tuesday remained in critical condition.
Investigators launched a search for the driver involved. Deputies discovered an SUV matching the witness description soon after on C-42 Alba Highway. While pursuing the SUV, it nearly swerved into police cruisers twice. Deputies were eventually able to conduct a traffic stop near Tobias Road.
The driver was arrested and lodged in Antrim County’s jail. He’s likely to face charges of driving under the influence of drugs and others related to the morning hit-and-run.
Mancelona Police, Town- ship Ambulance Authority and Mancelona Fire Department personnel assisted on-scene.
The investigation is ongoing.
