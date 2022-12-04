TRAVERSE CITY — A 23-year-old woman was taken to Munson Medical Center after being struck Friday evening by a vehicle that left the scene, police say.
Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s deputies and emergency medical responders were dispatched to Long Lake Township at about 6:30 p.m. Friday. A 911 call reported that an injured woman was on the side of West Long Lake Road in the 2800 block, according to a report from the sheriff’s department.
The woman was struck by a southbound vehicle that did not stop. Officials reported that she was treated for serious injuries, although no specific information was available on the nature of those injuries.
Debris at the scene of the accident indicated the vehicle may be a Honda CRV from 2017-2019, the report said. It would have missing grill parts and at least one damaged headlight.
Anyone with information about the vehicle or its driver is asked to call the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Detective Bureau at 231-995-5012.
