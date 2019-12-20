TRAVERSE CITY — A Detroit-area man who fled the scene of a hit and run crash that killed a pedestrian is headed to prison for up to a decade.
“You reacted to a situation where you knew there was a significant injury to someone,” said 13th Circuit Court Judge Kevin A. Elsenheimer, before sentencing Daniel Sanchez Castillo to between 24 and 120 months in prison.
“You showed a true disregard for the law and for this poor person. The court happens to live near that intersection. I understand how an accident could happen there, but it requires an extra level of vigilance that you did not show.”
Castillo, 35, was behind the wheel of his silver Chevy Equinox the evening of July 9, headed west on U.S. 31 North near Four Mile Road, as Sham Sunder Suri, 71, and his family waited at the curb.
As previously reported by the Record-Eagle, the Ohio family was on vacation, had just finished dinner at Ruby Tuesday’s and were returning to their hotel when Suri stepped in front of Castillo’s vehicle, and was struck and killed.
Investigators said Castillo kept driving before pulling off into a nearby parking lot. Witnesses who later identified Castillo as the driver confronted him but he fled on foot, abandoning his car.
Castillo called his brother, Christopher Castillo, 20, to come and pick him up. The pair later drank together at Fantasy’s, a full nude adult club in Grawn. The younger Castillo confided details of the accident to a dancer identified in court documents as “Angel.”
Suri was pronounced dead hours later at Munson Medical Center.
Castillo was arrested Aug. 12 after an investigation by Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s deputies.
“This is an extreme tragedy that merits a prison sentence,” said Kyle Attwood, chief assistant prosecuting attorney.
“Going to the strip club and engaging in drinking, or whatever goes on there, really shows the state of mind. His actions resulted in the death of a human being and he’s going out partying.”
Castillo pleaded guilty to failing to stop.
He also had a suspended driver’s license.
Christopher Castillo was also arrested by Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s deputies. He was charged with accessory after the fact, and his case has moved back and forth between District and Circuit courts and a plea hearing is scheduled for Jan. 21.
Judge Elsenheimer chided the older Castillo for involving his younger brother in a crime and for disregarding the law.
“He comes to us with a serious prior record and clearly the restraint of not having a driver’s license has not stopped him,” Elsenheimer.
“This is someone who has not thought that the laws applied to him and that stands in contrast to the letters received by this court. Which were glowing.”
Castillo’s attorney Wright Blake of Detroit handed his emotional client a tissue saying, “It weighs very heavily on him, Judge.”
“I can’t tell you how hurt my heart is,” Castillo told Judge Elsenheimer, before being remanded to the custody of sheriff’s deputies. “How hurt I am for that family. I’m not denying I shouldn’t have been driving. I panicked. I was far from home.”
