KALKASKA — A $1 million state highway project is underway in Kalkaska.
Contractors on Monday began to demolish and remove some ramps and sidewalk areas in downtown Kalkaska in preparation for a highway project through the village, said Rick Liptak, manager at the Michigan Department of Transportation Traverse City office.
The project to mill and fill the asphalt along U.S. 131 through Kalkaska will go from the M-72 intersection on one end of town to the M-72 intersection on the other end about two miles away. All sidewalk ramps will be upgraded to be in compliance with wheelchair accessibility standards in the Americans with Disabilities Act, Liptak said.
The MDOT job is scheduled to continue for nearly six weeks, with an expected completion by Nov. 8.
