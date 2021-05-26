TRAVERSE CITY — Northwestern Michigan College’s newly-renovated Innovation Center is having flooding problems in its lower level related to the high water table in the Great Lakes region.
NMC’s Board of Trustees this week authorized the college to spend up to $308,000 on a dewatering system aimed at diverting groundwater from the building to a discharge area several thousand feet away.
The cost estimate was provided by Gosling Czubak Engineering and includes a 25 percent contingency fee. A request for proposals was sent out by the company Tuesday.
The Innovation Center, formerly West Hall, has an access floor under the lower level that contains technology and electrical components. That access floor flooded several times last year, causing building closures and student disruptions in addition to a risk of permanent damage to the building.
The foundation and the lower level concrete slab were built with a waterproof membrane and water stops to prevent water damage. But neither is meant to waterproof the building when it’s submerged in water, according to a report by Vicki Cook, special assistant to the president.
Cook, the former vice president of finance and administration, is retiring at the end of this year and until then is working part-time in the new role.
The $14.4 million, 54,000-square-foot Innovation Center opened in July, though its use was limited because of the pandemic. The former West Hall was expanded and renovated, adding student-centered workspaces, simulation labs, conference rooms and classrooms.
The project had been in the works for several years, with construction taking about two years. During construction the groundwater level increased by 6 feet from the original soil borings that were done, Cook said.
“As we all know, the region experienced several record floods last year which raised the groundwater at this site 6 feet above the historic levels engineers used to plan this building,” Cook said. “While the measures are in place to keep the building dry, it was never designed to be surrounded by that much water. It’s like the structure was sitting in a bathtub.”
The dewatering system moves groundwater — not storm runoff — and will be activated when groundwaters reach a certain level, pumping it to an underground stone drain field via a 4-inch pipe. The pipe will be installed using directional drilling, with its construction having little impact on the campus, the report states.
It will also have no impact on any nearby properties, with topographical data provided by Gosling Czubak showing the closest neighbor is above the discharge area, Cook said.
The Innovation Center was funded by about a 50-50 mix of state capital outlay dollars and the sale of bonds by NMC that will be paid back over 20 years. The Osterlin Library was also moved to the center at an additional cost of about $6 million.
The dewatering system is an allowable expense for the project, though it must be completed by mid-July. Any costs after that date will be covered by bonds that were sold, Cook said.
“Water levels have decreased with this year’s dry weather, but we want to make sure we are prepared in the future,” Cook said. “We also have the opportunity to use the remaining state funding allocated for this project, but we only have until July 17 to do that, so we are acting now.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.