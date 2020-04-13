TRAVERSE CITY — A 23-year-old Traverse City man was arrested on multiple charges Sunday after a high speed chase on Three Mile Road, officials said.
Deputies responded to a wooded area near the intersection of 4 Mile and East Arbutus Lake roads in East Bay Township at 2:15 p.m. Easter Sunday after receiving reports of someone shooting a firearm.
Deputies found a man sitting in his vehicle and attempted to make contact, but he reportedly refused to get out of his car and sped off. A chase ensued on a two-track, then onto Eikey and Three Mile roads, said Capt. Chris Clark.
When deputies followed with lights and sirens the suspect sped north on Three Mile, struck a patrol vehicle at the intersection of Three Mile and Potter roads and was taken into custody.
Clark confirmed the suspect was on a tether for a felony domestic strangulation case in Grand Traverse County's 13th Circuit Court. A handgun was found under a seat of the vehicle he was driving and he'd cut the tether off shortly before the chase with police.
"If you look at the information we have now, who knows what could have come of this if the man was not apprehended," Clark said.
The suspect was evaluated at the scene by EMS and denied treatment. The officer in the patrol vehicle that was struck was treated at Munson Medical Center and released, Clark said.
Both the vehicle operated by the suspect and the Sheriff’s department vehicle that was struck were towed from the scene and not drivable.
The suspect was arrested for fleeing and eluding, bond violation, driving while license suspended second or subsequent offense. He's lodged in the Grand Traverse County Jail. A possible concealed carry weapons violation will be reviewed by the prosecutor, Clark said.
