People line up to take part in Monday’s Cold Creek Bridge Walk in Beulah, a shorter version of the Michigan Labor Day tradition of walking 5 miles across the Mackinac Bridge. The event, which began in 2015, offers participants a chance to cross the approximately 23-foot bridge over a stream near where it feeds into Crystal Lake, followed by games and prizes for children and a chance to learn about Archibald Jones, an engineer who undertook an ill-fated project to build a canal between Crystal Lake and Lake Michigan.