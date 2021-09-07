TRAVERSE CITY — For fashionistas Labor Day signals a time for packing away the white shorts until Memorial Day.
In a region that depends on visitors for much of its income, it’s also a time when local tourist aficionados take stock of how successful the season was.
Trevor Tkach, president and CEO of Traverse City Tourism, said the demand for hotel lodging in the Traverse City region was down just a little from 2019’s pre-pandemic numbers. This year started a little slow, but then rebounded, he said.
“(Early in the year) we still had things that we’re closed — the Great Wolf Lodge was completely shut down,” Tkach said. “It now appears we are getting back to numbers we experienced prior to the pandemic.”
Last year there were a lot of day trips, he said. Not so this year.
“People are getting back into their more traditional travel habits and back into overnights,” he said.
There is also the rental market to consider.
“The demand for short-term rentals was similar, almost identical to what the hotel demand was,” Tkach said.
Tkach said its hard to determine the effect the lack of staffing had on tourism this year. A shortage of workers that has been a problem for years was much worse this year.
“It was painful. It’s definitely still impacting the hospitality industry in northern Michigan,” Tkach said.
Visitation at Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore at the beginning of the year was up from last year until July and August, when last year’s numbers set records.
Even so, June, July and August combined saw more than a million visitors to the National Lakeshore — 1.168 million, to be exact.
Evidence of a tourism rebound was also seen at Cherry Capital Airport, where passenger numbers were way up from the pre-pandemic numbers of 2019.
In June the airport saw about 79,300 passengers, up 27 percent from 2019, which was a record year, said Kevin Klein, airport director. In July there were about 112,900 passengers, up 21 percent from 2019.
Klein said there are several reasons for the increase this year, including the Great Lakes Equestrian Festival held over nearly six weeks from July through August, which was very big this year, and the Interlochen Summer Arts Camp, which was canceled last year.
“There’s such pent up travel demand for people who just want to get away,” Klein said, adding that as the community grows, the airport has a responsibility to grow with it.
In the last five years the airport added 17 flights to popular destinations such as Phoenix, Denver, Dallas, Atlanta, Orlando, Fla., and Washington, D.C., with flights to Boston and Philadelphia added in the last year.
Several airlines also added larger aircraft to their fleets, which means each flight has several more seats available, Klein said.
“It’s a very good thing for our community,” he said. “It brings business to our area, but mostly it allows our locals to travel.”
The airport also provides a conduit for families who haven’t seen each other during the pandemic, Klein said.
Last but not least the high COVID-19 vaccination rates in the region were a factor, he said, especially in Grand Traverse and Leelanau counties, where respectively 68 percent and 75 percent of people 12 and older are fully vaccinated.
Tkach said the airport numbers are good indicators that people are coming from further away and they are spending more time here, as well as more money.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.