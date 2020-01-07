TRAVERSE CITY — A portion of a shoreline road on the eastern side of Old Mission Peninsula is indefinitely closed because of high Great Lakes water levels.
On Tuesday, officials closed Bluff Road between house numbers 14772 on the south end and 14955 on the north end in Peninsula Township because of erosion damage caused by elevated water levels in Grand Traverse Bay. Grand Traverse County Road Commission officials said it's unknown when the road will be repaired and re-opened.
Peninsula residents north of this closed section of road will need to use Boursaw and Smokey Holley roads, while residents south of the area will need to use Blue Water Road.
Motorists are advised they must not drive into the closed section of road.
