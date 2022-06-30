TRAVERSE CITY — Health officials are advising people not to swim in Traverse City’s Clinch Park Beach after elevated E. coli levels were identified in a routine sample late this week.
That sample was collected Wednesday as part of the Grand Traverse County Health Department’s weekly water quality testing. That process showed Clinch Park at a Level 3 for E. coli, according to results released Thursday, meaning it may not be suitable for any bodily contact.
That was the only beach in the county which hit advisory levels for contamination. All others displayed very low levels of bacteria, and remain at Level 1, safe for full body contact.
Representatives for the health department said it is being resampled Thursday, with updated results to be available Friday.
This is the third week of the health department’s water quality reports, which will use grant money from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy to monitor surface water from several area beaches through the first week of September. The results are released every Thursday here: www.gtcountymi.gov/814.
- Bayside Park
- Bryant Park
- Clinch Park
- East Bay Park
- Haserot Beach
- Sayler Park
- Sunset Park
- TC Senior Center
- TC Volleyball Beach
- Traverse City State Park
- West End Beach
