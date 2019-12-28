LELAND — When construction crews began removing wallboard from the inside of the Village Cheese Shanty in historic Fishtown they came across a surprise.
A section of the shanty was completely charred up the wall and across the ceiling from an apparent fire.
“But nobody knows about it,” said Amanda Holmes, executive director of Fishtown Preservation Society. “It’s a mystery.”
There are no records and no pictures of a fire at the shanty, which was built in 1959 and originally stored nets and equipment for the Janice Sue commercial fishing tug.
“They were all smoking lots of big cigars down there,” Holmes said. “If things happened there nobody wanted it to be mentioned. You just fixed it and moved on.”
The Cheese Shanty, plagued by flooding from high Lake Michigan water levels, will soon be lifted off its foundation so it can be raised about 16 inches.
“It’s so low, we don’t even know how many times it’s been flooded,” Holmes said. “Every time it rained the water just poured in on all sides.”
The Morris Shanty will soon follow.
A shed that was located near the Cheese Shanty was recently removed after the dock beneath it was found to be rotted and collapsing.
The shed is used to store supplies for the Dam Candy Store and will be rebuilt, Holmes said.
Phase one of the project is estimated to cost $2.5 million. It includes replacement of part of Carlson’s Fishery, built in 1926, dock replacement, landscaping and a project that will divert water runoff that flows through Fishtown.
Holmes said $950,000 has been raised for the project so far, though donations continue to come in. Portions of the project will be done as the money becomes available, she said.
The work is being done by Biggs Construction of Lake Leelanau.
Future phases will raise other shanties, like one that had been remodeled and is used as a vacation rental. It flooded a couple of times over the last year and the floor is now buckling, Holmes said. She is not sure if it will be rented out this year.
A crane will be used to lift the Cheese Shanty off its foundation and set in the harbor parking lot, where it will stay until a new foundation made of sheet pilings driven into the riverbed and a poured concrete slab is finished.
Workers will also aim to level the shanty that Holmes jokes could never host a marble competition.
The Morris Shanty, which is used for storage, will be lifted off its foundation after the Cheese Shanty is complete. It will get a new pile foundation that will raise it about 15 inches.
It will also get a new dock, as part of it already floated off down the river with more sections ready to go.
The goal is to have both shanties back in place for the summer season, Holmes said.
“When people come back, they won’t even know something has changed.”
So is 16 inches enough to combat water levels that keep rising? Holmes thinks it is, as there were shanties that were raised in the 1980s when water levels were at historic highs that have remained dry.
“There will be lows and there will be highs. We’re accounting for both of them.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.