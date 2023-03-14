BELLAIRE — Brian Higgins, one of five men charged in Antrim County with participating in a plot to kidnap Michigan’s governor, is scheduled to appear at a plea hearing Wednesday, court records show.

Higgins is one of five men previously arraigned in 13th Circuit Court; he faces a single count of providing material support for an act of terrorism and had pleaded not guilty.

Governor kidnapping plot legal case Coverage of the legal case against those accused of plotting to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Information from law enforcement previously referenced in court shows Higgins participated in a nighttime surveillance of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's summer home on Birch Lake near Elk Rapids.

All five defendants were scheduled to go on trial together in a 15-day jury trial beginning Aug. 21, after a judge ruled in favor of a joinder motion filed by attorneys with the Michigan attorney general’s office.

Higgins is represented by Traverse City attorney Michael Naughton of North Coast Legal; Naughton did not return a call for comment Tuesday.

The court’s register of actions shows the plea hearing is Wednesday beginning at 10 a.m.