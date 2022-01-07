TRAVERSE CITY — A blast of snow couldn’t be better timed for Traverse City’s skiing park, Hickory Hills.
Michelle Hunt, the city’s new Parks and Recreation superintendent, said most trails will be open for the Jan. 10 season start. Fast Tammy’s, as the kid-friendly bunny hill is called, Magna Carta and Swede will be open, with dates for Birch and Jack’s Trail yet to be announced.
“We are making snow and it’s snowing, so that’s helpful,” she said.
While the lodge was mostly closed save for picking up rental gear in 2020, it’ll be mostly open this year, Hunt said. Concessions will be limited to pre-packaged foods like chips and cookies — nothing hot or made-to-order.
Masks will be encouraged and provided for anyone who wants one, but not required, Hunt said. That’s in keeping with guidance from the city.
“We have people who are in the lodge who are going to do our best to make sure overcrowding doesn’t occur, but we have to be careful that we don’t put our employees in the position that they are in charge of sort of enforcing any crowds or social distancing,” she said.
City commissioners agreed to recommended fee increases ahead of the season, Hunt said.
For Nordic skiing, daily rates will range from $10 for students 17 and younger and seniors 65 and older for Nordic rates Monday through Friday, up to $14 for adults all day Saturday, rate schedules show. That’s up $2 for both from 2019-20 rates.
Seasonal rates for city residents range from $55 for students and seniors for Nordic skiing, up to $365 for a family of four for Alpine skiing, documents show. That’s a $5 increase for the former and $40 hike for the latter compared to 2019-20.
Hunt said she agrees with the increases, which the Parks and Recreation Commission recommended. They reflect higher operating costs, and while the city can still operate the lodge and sell tickets at reasonable cost, occasional incremental increases to the prices for patrons are necessary.
She believes the prices are still reasonable for a city-run, taxpayer-supported park, she said.
“When you look at the cost that it is for the entire family I think we provide a very affordable recreation opportunity,” Hunt said.
It’ll be the third season since the city, with help from nonprofit Preserve Hickory, the city’s own parks improvement fund, state grants and numerous donors, completed a $4.1 million overhaul to add slopes, more kid-friendly lift equipment, more cross-country ski trails and a new lodge to replace the old warming hut about 200 yards from the parking lot.
That hut, currently used for storage, has some roof issues and will need repairs if it’s going to remain, Hunt said. Its fate depends on the cost of repairs versus the benefit of keeping it, and she expected a determination by the end of the skiing season.
Preserve Hickory President Laura Ness said the old warming hut has a high nostalgia factor. She’s been going to the ski hill for 22 years and fondly remembers the old concession stand and warming mittens around the fire pit inside.
“But I think the new lodge is serving many of the same purpose, and it was designed to accomplish that, to evoke those same types of memories and types of experiences for the next generation,” she said.
Still, Ness believes the city should seek input from the public and partners to determine what the best long-term solution is for the old building, she said, adding the nonprofit looks forward to working with the city on the issue.
TIMBERS DEMOLITION
While the old warming hut’s fate is still undetermined, wrecking crews are coming for a handful of buildings at Timers Recreation Area soon. Long Lake Township owns and manages the former Girl Scout camp preserved by the Grand Traverse Regional Land Conservancy, and he said the old nurse’s station, an implement building by the former Armour farm barn and some latrines are set to come down.
It’s something township officials have considered periodically, said Long Lake Supervisor Ron Lemcool. Cornerstone Construction, the contractor the township selected for the demolition work for a bid of about $21,000, might not make it out until spring — there’s no set date.
The nurse’s station could be recycled, and the township reached out to Bay Area Recycling for Charities to see what could be done.
“It’s a decent building, but the problem is, nothing’s ever going to be probably done with it, it’s just going to sit there,” Lemcool said.
The same can’t be said for the former dining hall and kitchen. Lemcool said after a feasibility study showed the township it could have a future use as an open-air pavilion, trustees agreed to ask another construction company what it would take to convert the “cool structure” into one.
A collapsed boathouse on Fern Lake will stay because it’s too far in the water to reach, Lemcool said.
“It’s pretty neat back there anyway,” he said.
