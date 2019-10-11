TRAVERSE CITY — Lift ticket and seasonal pass prices will rise at Hickory Hills, Traverse City’s recently overhauled ski hill, although teens will get a break.
City commissioners recently agreed to city Parks and Recreation Superintendent Derek Melville’s request for price hikes.
They sided with his proposal over a slightly different one recommended by the city Parks and Recreation Commission.
Melville said he and Parks and Recreation Commission members believe they’re necessary in light of the ski hill’s increased costs and bigger budget following its expansion — a $4.1 million project that wrapped in February, paid for largely by donations and grants.
The increases are the second in a row in as many years, and Melville said the parks and recreation board thought another was necessary.
“But they did feel it was appropriate to keep us on track, especially with talk of sustainability on the tip of our tongue for Hickory (Hills),” he said.
Teens to 17 and under will pay a few dollars less than adults 18 to 64. That’s up from the previous cutoff of 12, Melville said.
Lift ticket prices will increase from $1 to $6, depending on age, day of the week and where the skier lives, documents show. Out-of-town seniors 65 and older face the biggest hike if they want to ski all day Saturday, from $17 last season to $23 this winter.
Annual passes will increase, too, up to $150 for an adult city resident to $440 for out-of-town families. Compare those to $144 and $412, respectively.
Cross-country skiers will get price breaks if they’re students 17 and younger or seniors 65 and older. And non-city residents will pay a little less this season to cross-country ski, down to $14 all day Saturday and $12 the rest of the week from $15 last winter.
Melville said he also recommended adding discounted family and senior rates for annual cross-country skiing passes, in response to considerable feedback.
The superintendent split from the committee on whether starters five and younger should get a free annual pass, or just free bunny hill lift rides for beginners of all ages. Melville proposed the latter out of concerns that giving youngsters free passes could put a $1,800-to-$8,000 dent in its budget.
Commissioner Brian McGillivary said he wished Melville and the Parks and Recreation Commission compromised first. He ultimately supported Melville’s proposal, which passed 5-0 — city Commissioner Roger Putman was absent and the board has a vacant seat.
VASA Ski Club President Eric Jean, who started skiing on the park’s expanded cross-country trails last year, said Hickory Hills’ rates are cheap compared to other ski areas in the region, even after the increases. He’s hoping the park’s rates won’t continue to climb, though.
“So for now I don’t have any significant concerns about the price increases,” he said. “Should the trend continue, I might have to rethink that.”
