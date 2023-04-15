TRAVERSE CITY — Wildflowers are starting to bloom in Hickory Forest, a future park just outside Traverse City for which plans are still budding.
Dan Tholen strode by a patch of the tiny, purplish-white flowers as he and Richard Lewis, a Traverse City and Garfield Township Joint Recreation Authority board member, gave a preview Thursday of what will become the authority’s fourth park property.
There are plenty more wildflowers to come, Lewis said, and the trillium blooms are a sight to behold.
The air smelled of sun-baked leaves, and the forest floor that rolled from hill to slope to winding ridge was brown, save for the green spikes of another year’s undergrowth starting to sprout.
Tholen made many memories on the property over the years, from learning to mountain bike there starting in 1984 to late-night skiing jaunts. He pointed to a trail down one sprawling slope that bested all his efforts on skis.
“I never made it down or up — but not for lack of trying,” he said.
Tholen said he knew the property’s former owner, the late Clarence Kroupa, from their overlapping conservation and environmental efforts, especially through the Northern Michigan Environmental Action Council and their efforts to preserve parkland around Grand Traverse Commons.
The land is still privately held for now and Tholen is one of the lucky few with permission to cross it.
Hickory Forest’s 76 acres is wedged between the city-owned Hickory Hills ski park, M-72 and Bay Meadows Family Golf Course.
Tholen said Hickory Forest needs careful management, especially for handling spillover from the adjacent city park. But he’s not conflicted about eventually having to share the forest.
“No, not at all! I’m delighted, it’s an absolute gorgeous property,” he said. “It’s better than being developed.”
Kroupa believed the same, and the recreation authority is working to make his conservation wishes a reality, authority Executive Director Matt Cowall said earlier by phone.
Some of that work is apparent. Lewis pointed out signs of a few windfall trees being cut and moved; and pink tape tied to low growth marked what Cowall later confirmed is a new hiking trail route.
There’s more work behind the scenes. Cowall said the recreation authority could close on the property in June. It’ll be longer still before the park is ready for its big debut, as there’s plenty yet to do.
On Wednesday, Garfield Township planning commissioners agreed to move forward with rezoning the land from agricultural to parks and recreation, township Planner John Sych said. They asked him to prepare findings of fact for the rezoning, which would also change Hickory Meadows from residential to parks and recreation. That recreation authority-owned park is at Hickory Hills’ east end.
Sych said he asked the recreation authority to consider rezoning both properties after Hickory Forest’s zoning came up. That would best reflect the properties’ use in the long term.
Planning commissioners will vote May 10 whether to recommend the rezoning, and township trustees could make the final decision in June after another public hearing, Sych said.
Cowall said the zoning issue is more of a bookkeeping one that will make it easier to manage Hickory Forest as parkland.
A subcommittee within the authority will weigh in on those management decisions as the Hickory Meadows Advisory Committee’s mission expands, Cowall said. The seven-member group will add Hickory Forest to its scope. He agreed there’s room to evolve a group that previously only advised on a relatively flat piece of property popular with walkers and cross-country skiers.
“We’re embarking on a new piece of property with different conditions, and it’s going to take some learning as we go,” he said.
The authority is taking applications for the advisory board through April 26, Cowall said. Applicants must live either in the city or Garfield Township and can’t be in default to either. Appointees serve for two years and meet the third Tuesday of every month.
Cowall said plans for new hiking routes in Hickory Forest are almost “dialed in,” save one last walk-through with a botanist to avoid harming any sensitive plants. Those new routes for low-impact activities — not including mountain biking — will help protect the sandy slopes.
“The two-tracks and other things left over from the private owner aren’t going to hold up to rigorous public use, so we’ve got to reroute those,” he said.
Access is another consideration, and the authority wants to build a trailhead on a strip of the property that reaches south, Cowall said. Traverse City Light & Power is willing to allow parking in its powerline corridor there, and the authority needs an easement from the neighboring property owner to share a bit of their driveway.
That trailhead would provide close access to the flattest bit of otherwise steep and rolling terrain, Cowall said. An accessible trail loop to an overlook platform on a big slope could be possible there.
All told, the property should be open to the public by summer or fall, Cowall said. But he stressed it’s off-limits until then.
On the way back to Hickory Hills Thursday, Lewis said adding a fourth property to the recreation authority made perfect sense. He’s Traverse City’s mayor, but he pointed out it wasn’t just him, the recreation authority, Tholen or other fans of Hickory Forest who thought so.
City and Garfield Township voters in November 2020 approved a millage request to help buy the land, plus manage it in the longer term — and by margins topping 70 percent.
“That tells me there’s a lot of value to this,” Lewis said.
In December of that same year, the Natural Resources Trust Fund board agreed to grant $467,600 for the bulk of the $650,000 purchase price, as previously reported. Cowall said appraisals, title insurance and more adds nearly $18,000 in grant-reimbursable costs.
Grand Traverse Regional Land Conservancy is helping as well, having inked a transferrable purchase option to hold onto the land while the recreation authority secured the funds, as previously reported. It also penned a management plan that includes sustainable trail recommendations.
Once complete, Hickory Forest will be the third in a trio of public properties stretching west from Wayne Hill at Traverse City’s western edge, Lewis said. That makes it a close destination for thousands.
“It’s right at the (city) limits — and the base of population of Grand Traverse County is right here,” he said.
