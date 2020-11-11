TRAVERSE CITY — Bill Nolff spent about two years aboard a ship in the South Pacific during World War II.
He was out of the Army for less than a year when he reenlisted, spending another six years in Germany, three of them during the Korean War.
Even so, Nolff never saw any action, something he said he feels guilty about.
“There’s men all over this town who saw action and should be having stories written about them,” said Nolff, who at 91 is one of a rare group of veterans from WWII who are still alive.
His granddaughter Julie Knoop doesn’t agree.
“He’s an amazing grandfather,” Knoop said. “He’s an amazing great-grandfather. My husband even worships him.”
Only 325,574 of the 16 million Americans who served in World War II are still alive, according to U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs statistics.
Nolff was 16 when he signed up for duty using a fake birth certificate, which he said were a dime a dozen back then. He had been living on the family farm in South Boardman and was going no place, he said. He was also looking for some adventure.
The year before, at 15, he had dropped out of school and hitchhiked to California with a friend to join the Merchant Marines. They got work with a cargo ship and spent the next few months with a captain who would sometimes get up in the middle of the night and turn on all of the ship’s deck lights, making the ship visible for miles, Nolff said. It was wartime and they were near Saipan and Guam and Hawaii, which wasn’t yet a state, and Nolff was afraid the ship would be attacked.
“The other peculiar thing about him was he wore a V-neck sweater backwards all the time,” Nolff said. “Me and my buddy figured he was crazy.”
Nolff was a paratrooper in the 11th Airborne Division stationed on a ship in Guam and Japan, where he was a deckhand, spending his time scrubbing the deck and loading and unloading supplies. While at sea he would work shifts of four hours on and eight hours off, manning the wheel or watching the dark waters of the Pacific for enemy submarines.
The second time Nolff signed up he went to police school in Georgia before heading off to Germany. He was later chosen to be a member of the Highway Patrol, where he spent the next few years policing the autobahn, which at that time had a speed limit of 55 mph.
He says he was chosen for the elite eight-member patrol unit because of his military knowledge, his ‘dress’ or neatness, and because he could speak a little German. The patrol used black and white ‘42 Fords that looked like sheriff’s vehicles, he said.
Nolff was paired with a German patrolman who taught him a little more German, most of it not acceptable in mixed company. He quickly found that out when he spoke to a woman at a bar.
He also finished high school while in the Army, having dropped out in the 10th grade. He was later sent to non-commissioned officer school, first as a student and later an instructor who became known for putting the men through their rigors. He once got a review from a program graduate: “Excellent instructor, but my aching GD back!”
When he returned from Germany he had a wife, a German woman he married under German law, which was not recognized in the United States. His wife got to the U.S. before he was discharged, as her twin sister lived in New York and she had applied for a visa.
When he arrived a back in the states a few months later they got married under American law. But she wanted to live in New York, while Nolff wanted to stay in the Traverse City area.
“After about six months she went to New York and I haven’t seen her since,” Nolff said.
He became a sheet metal worker in heating and air conditioning and met his second wife through a man he worked with and became good friends with. He would often go out to eat with his friend and his friend’s wife, JoAnne, sometimes double-dating.
“He came to work one day and said, ‘I have a problem. My wife is in love with another man.’ I said, ‘Who is it? Let’s go get that sucker.’”
Turns out JoAnne was in love with Nolff, who didn’t have a clue. They got married and were together for nearly 60 years until her death seven years ago.
JoAnne had two daughters that he adopted and raised as his own. They had a son together who died in a car accident at the age of 22. Nolff has seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Nolff is still very active and rode a Honda Gold Wing motorcycle until he was 90. He reads a book a day and is a huge Louis L’Amour fan. He makes wooden clocks and bagged a nine-point buck a few years back.
He still runs a business, in the summer cutting grass for people who live in the Kings Court mobile home park and in the winter plowing their driveways.
“He’s my hero,” Knoop said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.