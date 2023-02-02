FRANKFORT — Invasive insects that weaken and kill hemlock trees turned up at a Benzie County country club during a recent survey.
Northwest Michigan Invasive Species Network found hemlock woolly adelgid at Crystal Downs Country Club that a Jan. 27 test confirmed, according to a state Department of Natural Resources release. That’s 50 miles past what was once believed to be the northern edge of infestations in Mason County.
Surveyors found some lightly infested hemlocks during an annual check that included the golf course, Northwest Michigan Invasive Species Network Coordinator Audrey Menninga said. That low level led her to believe the insect was spread by a bird during the insect’s “crawler” life stage. They can hitchhike on animals, people or equipment that touches an infested tree.
“We are in a flyway zone, so we have a lot of migrating birds going back and forth and they can travel long distances and move HWA up here,” she said, referring to the insect by its acronym.
Menninga said there’s more survey work to do to determine the full extent of HWA in Benzie County, but the lightness of infestation also gives hope the insect can be eradicated before it spreads, Menninga said.
That was the case when the aphid-like insect turned up once before in Benzie County, said Rob Miller, an invasive species and prevention response specialist with the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development. That involved a single tree and its infested branches were removed.
A previous survey in 2019 found no infestations at Crystal Downs Country Club, which has partnered with Northwest Michigan Invasive Species Network before, according to the release.
“While no one welcomes the news that their trees are infested, we’re glad the survey found the infestation at an early stage so we can contain it and protect hemlock trees, which are an important part of our landscape,” Crystal Downs Board of Governors President Michael Huget said in the release.
Hemlock woolly adelgid (say “a-DELL-jid”) uses its siphon-like mouth to drink the sap of hemlocks, weakening an infested tree’s needles, shoots and branches, Miller said. That causes the tree to drop needles, and remaining foliage starts to turn gray-green.
Infested trees eventually die, although that takes four to 10 years, Miller said.
Menninga contrasted that with the devastation emerald ash borers can cause in a much shorter time frame.
“The great thing about HWA is it isn’t emerald ash borer, they could ravage a whole area where in like one or two years all the ash trees were dead,” she said.
That means there’s time to treat infested hemlocks, and those treatments have shown great promise in affected areas south of Benzie.
Miller said a systemic insecticide injected into a tree’s trunk kills the insects as they feed on the sap. Hemlocks are wind-pollinated and few other insects feed on them, so these treatments have little other impact beyond their intended target.
Surveys should be done by April — the end of the season to take advantage of the insect’s more stationary life cycle when they form small white, fuzzy ovisacs on the underside of branches, Menninga said.
Anyone who lives within 10 miles of the Lake Michigan shoreline can help by checking their hemlocks to look for these telltale signs of infestation — that zone is where the lake’s buffering effect helps the insects survive the winter.
Various online guides show how to identify and report hemlock woolly adelgid, including at www.habitatmatters.org and www.michigan.gov/hwa.
Those who want more than online guides can sign up for a March 11 training session in Almira Township, Menninga said — registration is available online at www.habitatmatters.org/events.html.
Northwest Michigan Invasive Species Network appreciates all the help it can get.
“We’re three people with two of us going out into the field and we have a four-county service area, so we can’t be everywhere at once,” she said. “So having the public out there keeping an eye out for it too is really helpful.”
