TRAVERSE CITY — Legal challenges against Traverse City’s just-passed rules for marijuana businesses keep piling up, enough so that the city attorney is looking for outside help.
City commissioners on Monday could decide whether to give a law firm that has defended the city in the past up to $40,000, plus expenses, for just that.
The number of legal challenges the city faces is up to four, city Attorney Lauren Trible-Laucht said.
“It’s just there aren’t enough hours in the day for one person to handle all of that along with all the normal day-to-day city attorney stuff that has to get done,” she said.
She’s asking commissioners to hire outside counsel with firm Garan Lucow Miller, which also helped defend the city against a lawsuit over its tall buildings vote requirement in 2019 — Peter Worden, an attorney for the firm, already provided some assistance on the marijuana-related cases, she added in a memo.
The city faces scrutiny in the courts over both medical and recreational marijuana rules, with one applicant objecting to commissioners’ move to stop issuing provisional medical marijuana retail licenses and others asking a judge to block or throw out rules for issuing recreational retail licenses they contend are illegal, as previously reported.
It’s unsurprising to Mayor Pro Tem Amy Shamroe. City leaders anticipated lawsuits all along, as so many questions about what local governments can and cannot do to regulate recreational cannabis businesses remain unanswered.
She called Traverse City an “early adopter,” despite the perceived delay in implementing laws Michigan voters passed in 2018 — the state took time to draft rules for recreational businesses and the city did, too.
“We’re only human, so somebody was bound to think that something about it wasn’t fair or right or should’ve been done a different way,” she said. “That’s what we’re kind of dealing with now.”
Shamroe agreed that Trible-Laucht could use the assist, and so did Mayor Jim Carruthers.
He was frustrated by the fact the city is being sued, and said the city tried to set expectations that medical marijuana entrepreneurs wouldn’t automatically be granted recreational cannabis business licenses.
A previous outside counsel contract caused a stir when it cost considerably more than commissioners originally expected, Shamroe said. She argued that was the exception and that most contracts for extra legal help have a “not to exceed” clause on the price.
Funds for the legal bills could come from the application fees the city collected from medical marijuana business license applicants, Trible-Laucht wrote in a memo to commissioners.
Shamroe said that’s one reason the city charged $5,000 per application, not to mention the lengthy review each one requires — the city’s faced repeated criticism for charging the amount, including in legal filings.
“It’s not because we thought it as a way to make a quick buck for a year, it’s because we anticipated things like this happening,” she said.
Commissioners on Monday also will appoint some of their own to various boards, including the planning and housing commissions, the agenda shows — neither Carruthers nor Shamroe said they anticipated big changes from current assignments.
