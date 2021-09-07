TRAVERSE CITY — Proposed changes for Traverse City’s two- and multi-family residential districts are up for a public hearing.
Planning commissioners on Wednesday will hear comments on a proposed change to combine R-9, R-15 and R-29 multifamily residential districts into one that would be called R-3 Residential, city Planner Shawn Winter said.
That change would also remove density limits on those districts but limit impervious surfaces like pavement and buildings to 60 percent of a property, documents show.
It would also bump up the maximum allowable height to 45 feet, although any part of a building within 30 feet of an R-1 or R-2 district could be no taller than 35. The front of a new home would have to be set back 19 feet from the street curb or pavement edge.
Another change would allow duplexes, triplexes and quadplexes in the newly created district, documents show.
Those house types would also be allowed in R-2 two-family districts, the name of which would be changed to mixed-density residential, documents show. It’s the second proposed change for which planning commissioners will hear comments Wednesday, and would up the district’s density limit from two dwellings per acre to four. Rules would still allow two freestanding houses on one lot but three or more residences would have to be built within a single structure, as previously reported.
Impervious surface limits in R-2 residential would be nudged up to 50 percent from 45, according to the draft amendment.
Both changes would remove athletic fields and golf courses as allowed uses in R-2 and R-3 residential, documents show. They would both also impose a 10-foot setback from Kids Creek.
Winter said he’s gotten feedback both for and against the changes, and his office gave notice of the two hearings — mailings to every affected property and those within 300 feet of them for combining the three residential districts into one, and a newspaper publishing for the changes to R-2 residential, he said.
The idea is to create more opportunities to build housing within town, Winter said. He’s expecting more debate among planning commissioners after they’ve heard public comments.
“Clearly we need to work on addressing or improving housing opportunities in the city, but you’ve got to balance that with protections of natural resources such as tree canopies, stormwater runoff — things of that nature,” he said.
