BELLAIRE — Monday marks five months since FBI agents arrested twin brothers on suspicion of plotting with others to kidnap the governor and spark civil war.
Court documents detail those accusations and more — 15 men have been charged, or await charges, alongside the brothers in state and federal courts since the October bust.
Yet on Thursday, Michael and William Null appeared in 86th District Court not for a preliminary exam — the next step toward trial (or dismissal) for the brothers and two co-defendants — but instead to request another delay of that action.
Attorneys Tom Siver and Damian Nunzio, representing the Nulls, presented a motion before Judge Michael Stepka Thursday afternoon to adjourn that hearing for another 60 days. Stepka granted the request after an update on the case’s progress.
The pair cited ongoing discovery — the defense and prosecution provide the other with gathered evidence, records, documents and witnesses they plan to present at a prelim and, later, trial.
Attorneys appear to be collaborating to digest the information, or at least to schedule joint hearings: The Nulls to date have appeared alongside co-defendants Shawn Fix and Eric Molitor. Another awaits extradition to Antrim County and will join seven men to face in-state prosecution. Six more have been brought up on federal charges.
It’s part of the hold-up, according to defense arguments.
“This case is intertwined with the federal court case, and different agencies, I think, control different information — it’s just how things are working right now,” Nunzio said before the court. “We still need that information, your Honor.”
Nunzio told Stepka the defense team was still waiting on data dumps from cell phones and other discovery materials — some anticipated within the next 24 hours and others, the next two weeks. The 60-day request would allow time to review the material, and includes extra time if Nunzio and Siver consult with experts and analysts.
Michael Null was arraigned Oct. 8 on charges of providing material support for a terrorist act and possessing a firearm while committing a felony. Twin brother William Null and co-defendants Molitor and Fix — all of them, charged in Antrim County — face identical counts.
The former count, providing material support for a terrorist act, carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, according to the Michigan penal code. Potential sentences on the latter counts would be served consecutively.
Nunzio said attorneys for Fix and Molitor, while not present, had been consulted on the motion and found it agreeable. Michigan Attorney General’s Office Prosecutor Sunita Doddamani supported that, noting she’d also attended discussions in which counsel voiced agreement. Still, Stepka shared plans to have court officials check with them before scheduling future action.
Doddamani, joined by Assistant Attorney General Gregory Townsend during the hearing, offered no objections to the defense’s request.
“We’re happy to provide everything we have — we’re trying to continue our discovery obligations, get them everything they need,” Doddamani said.
Doddamani requested Stepka set aside three full days for the now-delayed hearing. She told the court she and Townsend plan to call five witnesses during the prelim, and that she anticipates three of them will spur time-consuming interviews and cross-examinations.
A new date for the joint preliminary exam had yet to be scheduled Thursday afternoon, though with the matter previously set for Feb. 17, it’s likely to return to court dockets sometime mid-April.
Attorney Tom Siver did not immediately return a call for comment Thursday, and Attorney General’s Office Press Secretary Ryan Jarvi declined to discuss the active case.
