TRAVERSE CITY — A judge could decide whether to throw out a case arguing Traverse City is ignoring its vote requirement for tall buildings.
On Thursday, 13th Circuit Court Judge Thomas Power is set to continue a hearing on the case Save Our Downtown and city resident Albert Quick brought, this time to hear the citizens group’s arguments that Innovo TC Hall LLC doesn’t have a vested right to build a structure taller than 60 feet.
City Attorney Lauren Trible-Laucht said he previously heard the city’s arguments to dismiss the suit but didn’t make a decision.
Save Our Downtown supported a 2016 ballot question, which voters adopted, requiring a citywide vote for any new construction taller than 60 feet. It’s a requirement the nonprofit and Quick argue the city ignored, both when it approved plans for Innovo TC Hall LLC’s project and for a building that now houses 4Front Credit Union’s administrative center — a screening wall around rooftop equipment reaches taller than 60 feet, the group pointed out.
Both city and Innovo TC Hall LLC argue that the building planned for Hall Street isn’t taller than 60 feet, as the city defines building height. Trible-Laucht said the charter amendment did nothing to change how that’s defined in city zoning, which for flat-roofed buildings is measured from the grade to the roof.
And since the charter amendment doesn’t define how to measure a building, the zoning code’s definition should apply, Trible-Laucht said.
“So where the charter is silent on that issue, there can’t be a conflict between the two,” she said. “The rules of statutory interpretation require provisions like that to be read together in harmony, so in other words, you’re not supposed to read something in order to make it conflicting.”
That definition wouldn’t count elevator shafts or screening walls around rooftop equipment, Trible-Laucht previously said.
But that interpretation flies in the face of the charter amendment’s plain text, Quick and Save Our Downtown argued in court filings. The amendment makes no such exceptions, and anything attached to the roof should be counted as part of the building and, therefore, its height.
Jay Zelenock, an attorney for Quick and Save Our Downtown, said the city’s taking its argument to an “absurd” length, particularly with the project at hand. He pointed to plans that include an atrium that reaches 76 feet in height.
While the city and Save Our Downtown disagree over the height of Innovo TC Hall LLC’s planned building, both agreed they have no vested right to build one.
That’s because the developer, which is owned by the same Kalamazoo-based company behind the nearby Breakwater Apartments, doesn’t have a building permit and hasn’t made substantial improvements to the property, Trible-Laucht said.
She cited case law in her filing that requires a property owner to make substantial improvements pursuant to a properly issued building permit before that owner has a vested right.
Innovo TC Hall LLC noted its building permit is still pending but argued it has made substantial improvements nonetheless under other permits it has received — company managing member Brian Mullally in an affidavit stated contractors had started earthwork as of Monday.
Zelenock said he doubted the company’s arguments about work done so far would have much sway.
He agreed an existing building over 60 feet wouldn’t have to be torn down in light of the charter amendment, but rules and laws are subject to change.
“If you haven’t constructed a building over 60 feet, for example, you would not be entitled to go forward, you would have to comply with the law as it exists,” he said. “In other words, just owning a parcel of land isn’t enough to stop the democratic law process from going forward.”
The company also argued in its filings that neither Save Our Downtown nor Quick has standing to ask the court to make that call, as neither would be negatively impacted in a manner differently than anyone else should the project move ahead.
John Lynch, an attorney for the company, said he can’t comment on ongoing litigation.
