TRAVERSE CITY — The next action in a case against a Traverse City teen accused of murder has been delayed.
Joshua Todd VanDeHoef, 18, would have appeared before a judge Thursday afternoon for the first time since his July 3 arraignment on an open murder charge. He’s accused of slashing the throat of 62-year-old James Chisholm near the shore of Boardman Lake on May 29.
A staffer in Jesse Williams’ office — VanDeHoef’s attorney — said the defense and prosecution together requested the delay for more time for discovery, or case-building.
“Both sides felt like we needed more time,” said Grand Traverse County Prosecutor Noelle Moeggenberg. “We’re still getting everything in from the lab and there’s just a ton of forensic evidence we have to go through.”
She said that preliminary examination should return to the docket in about 45 days.
Judge Robert Cooney approved the stipulation and order Wednesday, court listings showed, but a copy of that document had not been entered into record by Thursday afternoon.
Records show two demands for discovery from the defense, one on July 5 and another Aug. 6.
They seek a long list of documents, including police reports and correspondence; information on lay witnesses and experts prosecutors plan to call; all video, audio, images and evidence gathered throughout the investigation; and dozens of other items.
Moeggenberg said her office still is poring through phone records and contents in the case, and waiting on lab results.
“Once it’s bound over, a case moves very quickly,” Moeggenberg said, adding that both sides wanted to be fully prepared before that.
Such delays aren’t unusual in a case of this magnitude, Moeggenberg said.
The murder investigation began when walkers discovered an Chisholm’s body just off the shore of Boardman Lake. Police joined them on the scene minutes later — about 4:40 p.m. on May 29 — and confirmed the death was a homicide.
Court records state VanDeHoef sent Snapchats to a friend in the days after Chisholm’s death claiming “he had killed ‘a homeless man’ by slitting his throat” and then “cleaned the blood off of himself and his clothes.”
A call from that friend first led police to VanDeHoef, who lives part-time with his mother less than a mile from where Chisholm was found, Capt. Jim Bussell previously told the Record-Eagle. Investigators served a search warrant to that address and also to VanDeHoef’s father’s home in California. The teen fled to California shortly after the murder, according to police reports.
VanDeHoef surrendered himself at the Grand Traverse County jail on July 3, where he remains held without bond.
