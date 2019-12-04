TRAVERSE CITY — New vacation homes in certain Traverse City commercial districts could be barred if city leaders go with a planning commission proposal.
City planners set a Jan. 7 public hearing for a change that would ban new vacation homes in the city’s C-1 Office Service and C-2 Neighborhood Center districts. They’re also considering continuing to allow them in the city’s three Development districts, and newly permitting them in Transportation districts — mostly airport property.
Zoning rules define vacation homes as any rentals less than 30 days. A host or owner need not be present when guests are, unlike tourist homes.
Owners of existing rentals could keep operating so long as they have a license with the city, or a pending application, as previously reported. Developers who planned to operate tourist homes in new buildings would be able to do so if they expressed an intent and have land use and building permits secured.
Commission Vice Chairman David Hassing said short-term renting has exploded in popularity, and planners need to do something to stop or slow the growth in new short-term rental units that are “eating up” the city’s commercial districts.
“Vacation rentals were not a problem in the past, they are now,” he said. “Are we going to take a stand as a commission and enforce the master plan as it’s laid out?”
The commission voted 5-2 to set the hearings, with commissioners Tyler Bevier and Brian McGillivary voting against, and Anna Dituri and commission Chairwoman Linda Koebert absent.
Bevier wanted the Downtown Development Authority’s input before deciding on anything affecting Development districts, he said. He could support the change if he has that input before the public hearing.
Bevier said he also wanted to explore the idea of a “carrot” approach McGillivary suggested
Commissioners talked about entire apartment complexes being rented out to tourists, essentially functioning as hotels.
McGillivary proposed rules that would require developers to set aside a percentage of the units they build to be long-term or affordable housing.
“Whatever number you pick, I think we have the opportunity to expand housing and possibly even some below market-rate housing in the city, and it’s a half-glass is better than an empty glass,” he said.
McGillivary said he wanted more time to examine the issue and that there are too many unanswered questions for the planning commissioners to hold a public hearing. But he noted his “no” vote now doesn’t mean he’ll oppose the amendment later.
Commissioner Heather Shaw said allowing percentages would be too convoluted, and said she saw it as a simpler matter: lodging isn’t allowed in C-1 and C-2 districts, so vacation homes shouldn’t be, either. By contrast, lodging is allowed in Development and denser C-3 and C-4 districts.
Some commenters asked commissioners to tread carefully or reconsider. City resident Bill VanVreede said barring new vacation homes would only push more people to run them illegally.
City resident Mitch Treadwell echoed some commissioners’ arguments that C-1 and C-2 districts are meant to serve neighborhoods. Restaurants, corner groceries, doctor and lawyer offices all contribute to the vibrancy of a locale, he said.
“I do not see short-term vacation rentals as contributing to that neighborhood feel,” he said.
