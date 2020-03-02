TRAVERSE CITY — District #10 Health Department released a list of suggestions and urged residents to prepare for the coronavirus.
There were no confirmed Michigan cases as of Monday afternoon, but Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported that it is actively monitoring 76 people and that six people have met the testing requirement.
None of the cases are in the District #10 region, the statement read.
Coronavirus (officially named SARS-COV-2, which causes the illness called COVID-19) is a respiratory virus.
Early action may decrease or slow its spread, the statement read, and, to that end suggested a number of action steps to prepare like compliance with public health requests; getting information from credible sources; supporting family, friends and neighbors when help is needed; good hand hygiene, including regular hand washing and use of alcohol-based hand sanitizer (60 percent or more) if soap and water is not available; stay home when you are sick; clean all “high touch” surfaces everyday; cover coughs, sneezes; avoid touching your face; avoid sharing personal household items; be current on your routine vaccinations; call ahead before going to the doctor or hospital if you are sick; plan out how to cared for loved ones and reduce exposure risk; and have contingency plans in case of closures at work, school and daycare.
