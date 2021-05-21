TRAVERSE CITY — The Grand Traverse County Health Department, along with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, warn residents about a harmful algal bloom in Chandler Lake in East Bay Township.
The public health advisory advised people and pets to avoid direct body contact with scums on the lake and water that appears blue-green or looks like it has a green shade or paint spilled onto the surface. Folks should also avoid swallowing this water and release any fish caught in scummy lakes, rivers or ponds.
Chandler Lake is under a "do not eat fish" advisory. Swimming and other water-based activity is allowed, but rinse off afterward.
Some naturally occurring algal blooms are made of cyanobacteria that can produce toxins and cause harmful algal blooms. Swallowing large amounts of water containing these toxins can lead to flu-like symptoms, gastrointestinal problems or neurotoxic symptoms.
Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy is testing the lake. Results should return in about a week. Another sample will be collected over the weekend.
Report suspicious algae to EGLE by calling 800-662-9278 or emailing AlgaeBloom@Michigan.gov. Learn more at michigan.gov/habs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.