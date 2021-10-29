TRAVERSE CITY — Public health officials across northern Michigan are hustling to catch students up on routine immunizations after they say the COVID-19 pandemic-related upheaval pushed a decline in regular innoculations.
Local health departments witnessed a decline in students receiving immunizations last year when COVID-19 precautions pushed routine appointments to low priority. Some health department officials say that a lack of access left parents stuck with fewer opportunities to get their children vaccinated.
“Specifically since the COVID pandemic, I think we’re all aware that there’s been dramatic decreases in our immunization rates, just due to lack of access to vaccination,” said District Health Department No.10 Medical Director Jennifer Morse. “During lockdowns and shifts in prioritizations, a lot of what was considered to be non-urgent care like vaccinations were put on hold.”
That dip in immunizations is especially concerning in a region where most counties already had below-average vaccination rates in children. Student immunization data for November 2020 and February 2021 are not yet publicly available, but even before the start of the pandemic, counties in northern Michigan reported higher percentages of immunization waivers than the state as a whole.
As of September 2020, Michigan as a whole had only 3.4 percent of students waive immunizations, while counties such as Grand Traverse, Kalkaska, Manistee, Leelanau and Benzie recorded more than 5 percent of students with immunization waivers, according to immunization report card data from Michigan.gov.
This year, with more relaxed COVID precautions, health departments are working to get their immunization numbers up.
“We are playing catch-up,” said Benzie-Leelanau District Health Department immunization coordinator Autumn Jurek. “People who are in school now are getting pressured more to get the up-to-date on those vaccines, so we are seeing a lot of kids coming in and we’ve had schools reach out to us to try to collaborate on how to get those kids up-to-date.”
Michelle Klein, director of personal health at Benzie-Leelanau District Health Department, said her district’s vaccine clinics are “very full” of people of all ages getting vaccinated.
“We know that kids and people across the lifespan are trying to get in to get their vaccines and we’re working hard to accommodate anybody who needs to get vaccinated here,” Klein said.
Bethanie Dean, District Health Department No. 10 immunization coordinator, said last year, a lack of access was a “big concern” for her district as children fell behind on routine immunizations.
So far, this school year is different.
“Primary cares are open, the pharmacies are there and the health department has really picked up and started giving childhood immunizations,” Dean said. “So there is a slight increase in that, which is good. It’s wonderful to see.”
In Michigan, parents can waive required immunizations for religious or philosophical reasons or if their child has received a medical exemption from their physician. Those who claim philosophical or religious exemptions are required to have an educational meeting with a nurse or local health department immunization coordinator.
“The main purpose of it is: when you put an extra step in there, you kind of catch those individuals who may just not have been vaccinated kind of out of convenience,” Morse said.
During waiver appointments, health departments provide educational resources to parents and inform them that, if there is an outbreak, their children may have to be quarantined, Morse said.
Many counties in northwest Michigan often have higher rates of immunization waivers than the state at-large, said Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Immunization Section Manager Terri Adams.
Schools are required to report immunization numbers for students in kindergarten and seventh grade as well as new students to the school district in November and February.
Adams said medical waivers for routine immunizations are the least common while waivers made for philosophical reasons are the most common.
“Individual schools that have high waiver rates are pockets of concern for us,” Adams said. “Those are actually pockets of potential outbreaks.”
Although the vast majority of students are vaccinated in Michigan, the few that are unvaccinated can open the door for otherwise preventable diseases.
“Every year kids are having to be quarantined and sent home [for] up to 21 days for a chickenpox outbreak,” Adams said.
The Grand Traverse region experienced examples of these outbreaks in recent years.
In 2014, there were multiple cases of the measles in Grand Traverse and Leelanau counties after a family with unvaccinated members visited the Philippines, which was experiencing an outbreak in measles at the time.
“Our goal is for 100 percent of students to be up-to-date on all of their required vaccinations, because anytime you have a community with a lower vaccination rate it leaves us open to risk of those vaccine preventable illnesses having a resurgence,” Jurek said. “It doesn’t take many people that are unvaccinated to start passing things around.”
Klein said she predicts immunization rates in her district will “level out” this year as greater access to immunizations is being provided.
“Health departments and private providers are open for business [and] we’re providing our preventive care visits for providing vaccines,” Klein said. “We’ve been working with our schools to go in and provide vaccinations for the kids in school and that’s an opportunity, when we can to also offer other vaccines that are needed.”
Dean, who meets with parents for waiver appointments in Manistee County, said that while she anticipates “steady” rates of student immunization this year, she has seen a “slight increase” in parents getting their children vaccinated in her district because of increased access.
“The health care community understands that our rates are falling low, we need to do something about this, so there’s a big push to get vaccinated,” Dean said. “I think that’s helped and I hope that that will allow us to see an increase in our numbers.”
