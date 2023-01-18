KINGSLEY — Brad Reyburn’s passion for education developed over time.
Reyburn entered college as a criminal justice major, but he soon lost his love for that. He decided to take some time off from school to think about what he should study and pursue as a career.
He spent a lot of time thinking about what he was passionate about, and he always returned to school, where he felt safe and successful, he said.
Now, Reyburn has been in education for 21 years. On Feb. 1, he will start his first superintendent job at Kingsley Area Schools.
In December, after two rounds of interviews and a site visit, the Kingsley Area Schools Board of Education voted to bring Reyburn on as superintendent. Reyburn and the board agreed on a rolling three-year contract and a base salary of $134,000 per year.
Reyburn’s 21 years in education include 10 years of teaching, mostly at the elementary school level, one year as the elementary school principal at Montabella Community Schools, four years as the principal at Newaygo Middle School and six years as the principal at Newaygo High School.
He also has participated in the Michigan Leadership Institute’s SUPES Academy, a professional development program for new superintendents or educators looking to become one.
After 10 years in Newaygo, leaving is bittersweet, Reyburn said.
Two of his children spent the entirety of their K-12 experience at Newaygo Public Schools, and he still has two more in school there — a sophomore in high school and another at the elementary school. His family also owns a coffee shop and roastery in Newaygo.
“This community has been very good to me and my family,” Reyburn said.
But moving to Kingsley presents a new and exciting change that he and his family are looking forward to taking head-on, he said.
“The part of it that we’re really looking forward to is the ‘new’ for everyone,” Reyburn said. “It’s exciting when you get to form new relationships, you get to meet new people, you can have new challenges.”
As for the coffee business, Reyburn said he and his family definitely want to hold onto their business in Newaygo and open something up in Kingsley once they’re settled.
In his first few weeks on the job in Kingsley, Reyburn said he plans on focusing on making connections and getting to know the community intimately by being present at school events and meetings. He particularly wants to get to know the members of the school board better so they can develop a new strategic plan.
Part of that learning process will include figuring out the community’s wants and needs, how he can best support the district’s administrators and staff and what he can do to move Kingsley forward, particularly in this time of healing.
“I’m not going to come in like, ‘this has got to change and that’s got to change,’” Reyburn said. “What I’m going to do is, I’m going to try to assimilate myself into the Kingsley culture — what does it mean to be a member of the community? What does it mean to be a Kingsley stag?”
In recent months, tensions have been on the rise in Kingsley. In April, the school board voted to change student grades after being presented with the findings of an investigation by then-superintendent Keith Smith into PowerSchool, the platform used by the school to calculate grades. Parents, staff, students and community members attended board meetings in droves to criticize that decision, as many felt that district leadership was not being transparent, and air their grievances about Smith’s leadership.
Smith ultimately resigned in September in exchange for a full buyout of his remaining 5-year rolling contract, which totaled about $700,000. That board decision also drew criticism from the community, since the discussion preceding that action was in closed session, and many had transparency concerns.
Now, Kingsley Area Schools has a new superintendent coming into the fold and a new board president, Tony Temple, who has previously served as board president. The former board president, Beth Lajko, had been on the board for more than two decades, but she was voted out in November.
Reyburn said he hopes that the relationship between district leadership and the community can mend under his leadership.
“I do recognize the community needs to heal and move forward, and I really hope that I can help in that process so we can make that happen,” Reyburn said. “I’m looking forward to Feb. 1.”
