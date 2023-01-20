FIFE LAKE — A crash disrupted traffic and the school commute on M-113 early Friday.
Two cars were involved in a head-on collision on M-113 near Walton Road at 6:17 a.m. Friday, after one car traveling north tried to pass a snow-plow truck and hit a car traveling south, according to Lt. Brandon Brinks from the Grand Traverse Sheriff's Office.
There was just one person in the car traveling north that morning, and that person was sent to Munson Medical Center in Traverse City, Brinks said. There were three people in the other car, and two of them were sent to Munson Medical Center in Traverse City as well, he said.
None of the injuries were life-threatening, Brinks said.
The crash caused a traffic backup in Kingsley, and a Dean Transportation bus, heading for a Northwest Education Services Center in Traverse City, subsequently got stuck in traffic, North Ed Communications Manager Ryan Jarvi said.
But the bus was not involved in the crash in any way, officials said.
Dean Transportation sent another bus to finish that route and take the rest of the students to school, Jarvi said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.