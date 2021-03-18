INTERLOCHEN — A head-on collision on U.S. 31 west of Interlochen sent two adults and two children to the hospital, and re-routed traffic for hours.
Grand Traverse County Sheriff's officials said the two-vehicle crash happened around 3:45 p.m. Wednesday near the highway's intersection with Betsie River Road in Green Lake Township. Emergency responders rushed the drivers of both vehicles to Munson Medical Center in Traverse City with life-threatening injuries, officials said.
A Jeep Liberty traveling west and driven by a 21-year-old Beulah woman collided with an SUV going east driven by a 43-year-old Interlochen woman.
Responders also took two children passengers in the eastbound SUV to Helen DeVos Children's Hospital in Grand Rapids for treatment of serious injuries, officials said.
Sheriff's officials said the crash remains under investigation.
