ELMWOOD — A two-vehicle head-on crash on Labor Day killed one person and injured six others, including a sheriff’s office deputy, Leelanau County Sheriff Michael Borkovich said.
Borkovich said his deputies and other first responders were dispatched to the 11,000 block of South Bugai Road in Elmwood Township at 4:07 p.m. Monday. When they arrived there, they saw that several people were injured and one of the cars, a 2020 Chevrolet, was on fire.
Three people from Jenison, with two dogs, were in that car. And the front-seat passenger, a 46 year-old woman, died as a result of the collision, the sheriff said.
Four people from Sterling Heights were in the other car, a 2023 Toyota.
He could not give the exact ages of all the vehicles’ occupants, but did confirm that juveniles were involved in the crash.
Mutual aid ambulances were requested from Mobile Medical Response (MMR), Cedar, Leland and Suttons Bay to transport those with injuries to Munson Medical Center, according to a release from the Elmwood Township Fire Department.
The people transported were in “various conditions.” The dogs were not injured and have been reunited with family members.
As police began to remove the people from the cars and put the fire out using fire extinguishers, black and white smoke engulfed the area, which resulted in Borkovich taking a deputy to Munson Medical Center for smoke inhalation.
That deputy was later released and is now back at work.
Initial investigations show that the Toyota was northbound when its driver attempted to pass a slower moving vehicle.
The driver apparently did not see the oncoming southbound Chevrolet, Borkovich said, and collided with it “almost head-on” in the southbound lane.
Police have determined that the driver of the Toyota was at fault.
“This is just a very hard thing for the community,” Borkovich said. “People need to drive a little more cautiously.”
The sheriff’s office is waiting for blood results from the drivers to determine if drugs or alcohol were factors in the collision.
Borkovich said he did not have any updates on the injured occupants, and his office is waiting on the next-of-kin notifications before releasing the name of the woman who was killed.
The final report will be forwarded to the Leelanau County Prosecutor’s Office once it’s completed, he said.
The sheriff’s office was assisted at the scene by Michigan State Police, Elmwood Township Fire and Rescue, Cedar Fire and Rescue, Suttons Bay Fire and Rescue, Mobile Medical Response (MMR), Leland Township Fire and Rescue and the Leelanau County Road Commission.
