TRAVERSE CITY — Hickory Hills was a flurry of activity on its opening day.
Kids atop skis and the occasional snowboard lined up for the “magic carpet” lift or grabbed ahold of a tow line to reach the top of two beginner slopes Wednesday. They streamed down the hills, made their turn and lined up again for another pass. A campfire burned outside the lodge, and inside a steady stream of families passed through.
Cindy Anderson, who manages the Traverse City-owned skiing park, said she was glad to have enough snow to open before the New Year. That means school-age skiers can enjoy the holiday break on the slopes.
At least, the handful of slopes with enough snow to open for now. Anderson said the runs closest to the lodge plus three more were open as of Wednesday. The rest needed more snow.
“Until we get some more Mother Nature or temperatures cooperate, then we’ll make more snow on the back side,” she said.
Temperatures aren’t cooperating much for now — Thursday’s predicted high in Traverse City is 47 degrees.
Anderson said the snow at Hickory Hills’ open slopes should outlast the warm weather. When it does cool down, the park has five new hydrants to provide water to its snowmaking system, and three new snow guns for its cross-country skiing trails. Park crews also have a new grooming snowmobile for those trails, too, and VASA Ski Club refurbished the park’s old equipment trailer into a waxing station.
At the lodge’s equipment rental trailer, Luke Gardiner had rented out 85 sets of equipment as of 3:45 p.m.
“It’s been busy, I busted a sweat,” he said.
He had a new fleet of snowboards available for rent, along with skis that were purchased last year, Anderson said.
Rates are the same from 2021-22, with day passes between $18 and $25 for downhill skiing and $10 and $14 for cross-country skiing, according to information from the city. Annual passes range from $140 for student and senior Traverse City residents to $365 for resident families, or $185 for nonresident student and seniors up to $480 for nonresident families.
Hickory Hills, at the west end of Randolph Street, is next to Hickory Meadows, another public park with trails that are groomed for cross-country skiing. Anderson said people who rent Nordic skis from Hickory Hills can take them next door without needing to buy a pass.
She encouraged people to buy their passes online to make it easier to keep the line moving in the lodge.
MT. HOLIDAY
On the other side of town, Mt. Holiday’s tubing hill opened Wednesday as well, with enough reservations to fill the day, said Tommy Hess, the nonprofit’s head of guest services.
But its ski hill wasn’t ready just yet.
“Our snow crews are working hard when the weather permits,” he said. “We’re hoping to get going here real soon but we don’t have an estimated date yet.”
East Grand Traverse Bay’s warm waters make for warm, moist air, and that makes snow-making even harder, Hess said.
Freeze-melt-freeze winters are nothing new, although this one has been more unusual than most, Hess said.
“But it’s northern Michigan, man,” he said.
Weather conditions can’t be helped, but the ski hill will get a $604,700 boost to its infrastructure, including a municipal water connection. The nonprofit that runs Mt. Holiday recently announced that Grand Traverse County commissioners approved their ask for American Rescue Plan Act funds.
It comes as great news to Hess, he said.
“We’re super excited, I mean it’s going to make a world of difference once we get this in next year,” he said. “It’s going to make our snow-making capacity go through the roof.”
Construction on major aspects of the project will start in spring 2023, although energy-efficient LED lighting should be in place by the New Year, according to a release from Mt. Holiday.
The organization also has a new executive director, with Jim Pearson taking the role after Nate Noyes stepped down. Pearson said he grew up snowboarding there and is honored to lead while Mt. Holiday makes infrastructure improvements.
“I’m eager to focus on guest experience and ensure we provide four seasons of affordable outdoor recreation for our community,” he said in the release.
Tubing is $15 per hour, Hess said.
Once the ski hill opens, lift tickets cost $20 to $30, with seasonal passes at $269 per person or $1,100 for a family, according to Mt. Holiday’s website. Kids 4 or younger or seniors 70 and older ski for free, as do exchange students. Gear also is available to rent.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.