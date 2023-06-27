Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT WEDNESDAY NIGHT... The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has declared today, June 27th and Wednesday, June 28th, to be an Action Day for Fine Particulates in all northern lower Michigan counties. Pollutants within these areas are expected to be in the unhealthy for sensitive groups to unhealthy range. Smoke originating from wildfires in Quebec and Ontario, Canada are expected to impact PM2.5 concentrations at the surface across much of northern lower Michigan. The air quality index is expected to range from the unhealthy for sensitive groups to unhealthy level with some hourly concentrations in the very unhealthy range. It is recommended that sensitive groups such as people with lung disease, heart disease, children and older adults should limit prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion. For further information...please see the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy's Air Quality Index page on the internet at HTTP://WWW.DEQMIAIR.ORG.