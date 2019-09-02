SUTTONS BAY — Leelanau County is holding a Household Hazardous Waste & Electronics Collection and a Scrap Tire Recycling Clean-up in September.
Both collections are for Leelanau County residents only, and identification will be checked at the collection sites to verify residency.
An appointment is required by calling 231-256-9812 or by emailing planning@co.leelanau.mi.us.
The hazardous waste collection takes place Sept. 7 in the parking lot across from the Leelanau Sands Casino in Peshawbestown.
A list of acceptable materials can be found at the county’s website at leelanau.cc All items must be brought to the collections in boxes with open tops so they can be viewed. They should not be packaged in plastic bags.
No more than 10 one-gallon containers of latex paint per vehicle are accepted.
The tire collection takes place Sept. 14 at the Leelanau County Government Center in Suttons Bay.
Passenger tires and truck tires are accepted, with a limit of 10 tires per address. The cost is $1 per tire and must be paid by noon on Sept. 13. Payment can be made in person in the county’s planning and community development office, or over the phone with a credit card. There is an additional $1.50 fee for credit card charges.
Tires from a commercial business and oversized tires — more than 4 feet tall or 12 inches wide — are not accepted.
