HONOR — The owner of a winery who successfully sued Homestead Township over a noise ordinance said officials are using the COVID-19 stay-at-home order to harass him.
“It’s really getting dirty now,” Kirk Jones said Monday. “They called the sheriff on us. And now their attorney is trying to leverage a minor difficulty with our land use permit to shut us down.”
“All this collateral stuff is nonsense,” he added. “We have a sound ordinance we’re supposed to be dealing with.”
Benzie County Sheriff Ted Schendel confirmed receipt of the complaint against St. Ambrose and said he assigned Greg Hubers, the county’s COVID-19 deputy, to investigate.
“On April 3 I received a complaint from a local resident that there was construction happening over there and they shouldn’t be working,” Hubers said Wednesday.
“Certainly at that time, the work fit under water damage or weatherization and I told them they could continue to dry that in,” he said.
Jones said the roof is for an addition to the facility that will be used for storage. If left open to the weather, it would incur thousands of dollars in damage to interior floors and architectural beams, he said.
Hubers said days prior to the complaint, the owner of the construction company performing the work, who Jones identified as Scott House, contacted the Sheriff’s Department.
Water was leaking into the partially completed project, House told Huber, and roof work would commence in response.
Huber inspected, gave his okay and said no additional work on the project would be allowed.
Jones said the roof is only protected with tar paper, and with rain in the forecast, he'd be more comfortable with having the roof fully shingled.
He also said quibbling over specifics on the land use permit he'd received in 2019 has become another source of friction.
“Our set-backs are 250 feet at least but they’re saying my drawing of the footprint is off,” Jones said.
A telephone conference between Jones and Homestead Township Zoning Administrator Rosemary Naulty on Tuesday was conducted professionally, Jones said.
Jones contends the measurements on his drawing were off by 2 feet, Naulty said it's closer to 6 feet, but both agree the drawing submitted with the application for a land use permit do not match the dimensions of the building under construction.
"This is totally separate from anything to do with the noise ordinance," Naulty said Wednesday.
"This is simple and easy to remedy," she added. "With a stop work order, which I gave, and an application by Mr. Jones for a new land use permit which includes the proper dimensions."
Naulty said she and Hancock consulted a township attorney and decided against giving Jones a civil citation. That would have landed him in 85th District Court and, if found guilty, could have netted a maximum $500 fine per day of noncompliance.
"I'm new here, I have no history with Mr. Jones or the noise issue, I'm trying to keep it as simple as possible and not have it exacerbate into anything having to do with the noise ordinance," she said.
Jones said he planned to apply for a new land use permit next week.
He did question the priorities shown by some township officials, however.
“We’re closed and they came out and measured with no notice or permission, after passing an emergency resolution closing township offices and keeping officials home from work,” Jones said.
The Homestead Township Board passed a Temporary Emergency Measures resolution April 6, which canceled, postponed or rescheduled meetings; closed or limited access to municipal offices; and limited the processing of zoning, building or other permits "in a manner which eliminates or limits the need for face to face contact with citizens or applicants."
Jones and his wife, Sharon, winter in Florida on their farm where much of the honey used to make St. Ambrose’s mead is collected.
He said he was alerted to the visit by Naulty and Township Supervisor John Hancock via members of his private Facebook group, Homestead Township Political Action Forum.
When Hancock and Naulty visited to take measurements of the addition, a neighbor snapped a photo and posted it to the site.
Jones ran the license plate numbers of the two cars shown in the photo through a data website to discover the identity of the visitors, he said.
"In light of a second lawsuit," Jone said of taking such measures, "I'm very leery of the township and I consider it a hostile relationship."
That relationship began in earnest in 2018, after Jones received verbal warnings, written warnings and a noise ordinance violation ticket from Homestead Township’s Code Enforcement Officer, John Brazaski.
Jones retained attorney Jesse Williams, whose staff attorney, Frederik Stieg-Nielsen, fought the ticket in court.
On February 14, 85th District Court Probate Judge John D. Mead found in Jones’ favor, striking down the noise ordinance as "unconstitutionally vague."
Testimony by both Brazaski and Hancock about the confusing and subjective wording of the ordinance was cited in Mead's written opinion.
The township retained Fahey, Schultz, Burzych and Rhodes, an Okemos law firm specializing in municipal issues. In March attorney Tom Grier, local counsel for Homestead Township, filed a Claim of Appeal with 85th Circuit Court.
Christopher Patterson, of Fahey, Schultz, Burzych and Rhodes, filed a Brief of Appellant April 17.
It argues Mead erred by relying to heavily on testimony from Brazaski and Hancock; failed to apply applicable precedent; relied on inappropriate precedent; and erred by striking the ordinance down on subjective grounds.
"The real heart of the brief gets to our point that these ordinances have been routinely upheld by Michigan courts," Patterson said in a phone interview Wednesday. "The township ordinance is no different than those that have been upheld in previous decisions."
Patterson said Williams had asked for and received a 30-day extension to answer the appellate brief with one of his own by June 1.
Neither Brazaski, Hancock, or Williams could be reached for comment.
