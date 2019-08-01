TRAVERSE CITY — A preliminary hearing for testimony against a former Kingsley Area Schools principal and teacher was delayed Thursday.
Witness testimony was expected on new sexual assault charges against Karl A. Hartman, 55, at the 86th District Court, but Grand Traverse County Chief Assistant Prosecutor Kyle Attwood said they were not able to coordinate the appearance of one of the accusers. The hearing is rescheduled for 1 p.m. on Aug. 27.
Three additional people, including a 12-year-old former student, have come forward to accuse Hartman of sexual assault, Attwood said in June.
The new charges include one count of first-degree and four counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct.
Hartman already stands accused of sexual assault against four boys between 1995 and 2014. The preliminary hearing on those charges was waived in March and instead bound over to the 13th Circuit Court for a jury trial, which was supposed to begin July 29. A new trial date has not been set.
Attwood said he expects testimony to be heard at the Aug. 27 hearing.
