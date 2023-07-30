TRAVERSE CITY — Just a year ago, the cost to build the Hartman-Hammond crossing was estimated at about $100 million, according to the Grand Traverse County Road Commission.

The estimate has shot up to between $280 million and $320 million, according to a Social, Economic and Environmental Evaluation on the project by consultants OHM Advisors that was submitted to the Michigan Department of Transportation in March.

“It is going to be substantially higher than was first proposed,” said Brad Kluczynski, road commission manager.

The document was obtained by the Groundwork Center for Resilient Communities via a Freedom of Information Act request and forwarded to the Record-Eagle.

“The public hasn’t been informed of the tripling of the cost,” said Kelly Thayer, a consultant for Groundworks, the former Land Use Institute. “We think it’s the most expensive county-owned bridge in the United States.”

The evaluation must be cleared by the Michigan Department of Transportation, which determines if the project meets the requirements of the National Environmental Policy Act. It also must be on file for the project to get federal funding.

Road Commissioner Jason Gillman said he just learned of the increased cost at the July 27 board meeting.

“If that’s the cost, I suspect we’re going to have a really hard time making it happen,” Gillman said. “I’m of the opinion that if we want the bridge, we need to decide how to pay for it.”

The bridge is needed, Gillman said. “But at what cost?”

Kluczynski said the cost will likely be even higher once the design is complete. “When we start designing, that’s when we start tuning in,” he said.

Inflationary costs also need to be considered, since actual construction could be 10 years down the road, he noted.

Kluczynski said he doesn’t think people understand that the cost is not just for the bridge itself, but for the entire project – which would be about 2 miles long from beginning to end. The bridge span itself would be about 2,200 feet long.

About 80 percent of the project would likely be federally funded, Kluczynski said, leaving about 20 percent — or about $64 million — to be covered by state and local funding.

He said he “couldn’t even begin to guess” how much of the cost would fall on local residents.

Traffic in the county is impacted by tourism, as well as being a medical hub with Munson Medical Center located here, and by all the people who work here, but can’t afford to live here, he said.

The next step will be to talk to officials from other counties to see if they would support the bridge, not necessarily financially, but by adding their signatures to letters saying it is needed.

Gillman said the road commission has already spent about $5 million on studies and consultants.

“We’ve jumped through a lot of hoops,” Gillman said. “We’ve literally spent millions of dollars. How many more hoops do we have to jump through? It’s a ridiculous cost.”

The Road Commission began exploring a crossing for the Boardman River at Hartman and Hammond roads more than 40 years ago. The county was looking for a way to ease traffic congestion on major roadways – most notably South Airport Road.

In 1987, voters soundly defeated two proposals to fund a $25 million road improvement package, including a bridge, that was intended to “meet the present and future traffic needs of the county,” according to ballot language.

The Hammond-Hartman proposal was resurrected in the mid-1990s, when it drew opposition from environmental and land-use groups. An environmental impact statement, which wasn’t prepared until 2001, was found lacking. A permit was not issued and the project died.

In 2005, road commission funds were used to pay for The Grand Vision land use and traffic study, which took five years and ultimately recommended the project be abandoned until a future date.

The county continued to grow and, in 2019, the bridge project was again explored.

OHM Advisors was paid $391,062 to do an East-West corridor study that also gave the county other options to cut down on congestion, not just on Airport Road, but around the county. Ideas included traffic signal optimization and adding roundabouts — several of which have since been constructed.

It also included a redesign of South Airport Road that would ease traffic congestion without the impact or cost a bridge would have, Thayer said. That project could still be done, he said.

At that time, the bridge’s cost had been estimated at $44 million.

OHM also was paid $2 million for a Planning and Environmental Linkages (PEL) study that looked at Sabin Dam and Cass Road crossings, and included several public meetings. Hartman-Hammond was chosen by OHM as the best option after costs, environmental and residential impacts were compared.

In 2021, the estimated cost for the bridge grew to $81 million and, in 2022, to $100 million.