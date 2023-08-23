TRAVERSE CITY – The debate over the long-proposed Hartman-Hammond bridge project will continue at a Grand Traverse County Road Commission meeting Thursday night — although a formal public comment period for the controversial bridge is still likely months away.
The Groundwork Center for Resilient Communities based in Traverse City is scheduled to make a presentation at the meeting, which begins at 7 p.m. at the Road Commission office at 1881 LaFranier Road in Garfield Township. Groundwork has long opposed the bridge plan — now termed the East-West Corridor Transportation Study.
Groundwork sent a letter to supporters this week urging them to show up in opposition to the project, where the most recent cost estimates have soared to more than $300 million, according to Road Commission consultants OHM Advisors.
That’s about three times the projected cost for the project from a year ago.
County officials have said they expect about 80 percent of the project costs could be covered by federal funding, leaving a gap of more than $60 million that would have to be paid for with state and local funds.
Kelly Thayer, a transportation consultant to Groundwork and a longtime bridge opponent, will make a presentation to county road officials at the meeting. While a formal public comment period remains down the road, Thayer said opponents contend that costs will continue to escalate and delay other potential traffic congestion fixes that are available and less expensive, including a major redesign of South Airport Road.
“There’s no end to this in sight,” Thayer said of the rising project costs. “The goal is now to make the public aware that this is not the best (traffic) congestion relief.”
The corridor project was designed to help move growing east-west vehicle traffic south of Traverse City with a new bridge crossing the Boardman River.
It has already been through a lengthy planning and evaluation process, which included review of past plans and traffic data, identifying and evaluating conceptual and practical solutions, and adding other design features including access management, non-motorized transportation and public transit.
Starting in 2019, Consultants OHM Advisors conducted the transportation study as well as a Planning and Environmental Linkages study, which determined whether a new crossing was needed and, if so, where it should go.
The $2 million study was done in phases and included several public hearings that presented three bridge options and their costs. The PEL study showed that the Hartman-Hammond crossing would divert the most traffic from Airport Road – about 37 percent – and would have the least environmental effect.
Those hearings were well-attended, with most people in support of the bridge and urging the road commission to build it already, citing frustrating commutes and growing traffic and congestion, especially at South Airport Road.
But plans also continue to generate opposition that dashed the original Hartman-Hammond bridge proposal almost two decades ago.
Concerns about the wetlands impact, displacement of forest and farmland and the potential for more sprawl development south of Traverse City have followed the project since the early discussions on a Hartman-Hammond connector started in the mid-1980s.
Road Commission Managing Director Brad Kluczynski said, while the commission welcomes public input on the bridge project, a formal public input process which needs to precede any final decisions is still at least several months away.
Local municipalities also need to complete their ongoing Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) process before the final stages of the bridge review can begin, he said.
Another potential delay is sorting through some changes to the review process between state and federal transportation agencies for major transportation projects.
Kluczynski said the bridge work could be the first in Michigan considered under the revamped procedures.
“We’re like the guinea pigs — we’re sort of starting from scratch with this,” he said. “It could very well fall into next spring.”
