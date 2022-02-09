TRAVERSE CITY — A handgun magazine was found at Cherry Capitol Airport last week, according to Traverse City Police Department officials.
The magazine was found on Friday, then turned over to police for safekeeping, Traverse City Police’s Sgt. Matt Richmond said on Wednesday.
Cherry Capitol Airport Director Kevin Klein said the magazine was found lying on a seat in the baggage claim area by United Commercial Services, a cleaning company. He said it looked like someone accidentally had left it there and said it didn’t appear suspicious.
Klein said the airport followed procedure when the magazine was found. The cleaning company immediately reported it to airport security and the airport’s operations team contacted police, who recovered the magazine and took possession of it.
“Most likely what someone did is they got their checked baggage and opened up the bag and fiddled around in it and it was in their checked bag, which it is allowed to be in their checked bag. And, it fell out and they didn’t realize it and they walked away and it remained there,” Klein said.
It wasn’t the first time a weapon-related item or a weapon has come through the TSA checkpoint or been found at the airport, Klein said, and he didn’t believe it would be the last time, either. Usually, he said, more items like this are found around the start of hunting season.
Police said there’s no indication of whether or not the magazine was returned to the owner as of Wednesday.
