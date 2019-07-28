TRAVERSE CITY — At certain times of day Dorothy Rongey might wait five minutes just to pull out of her driveway onto Keystone Road.
Traffic is an “absolute zoo” during morning and evening rush hours when people are traveling to or from Traverse City, she said.
Rongey, a lifetime resident of Grand Traverse County, has lived in her home on Keystone Road since 1966.
Keystone Road is one of many north-south routes in the county — but it also runs parallel to the Boardman River, is fed into by Cass and Beitner roads and leads up to South Airport Road.
Cass, Beitner and South Airport roads cross the river.
Whether there’s a need for another crossing is a hotly debated question — specifically one connecting Hartman and Hammond roads — that has been going on for more than 30 years.
The idea of a Hammond-Hartman connection first was proposed more than 30 years ago as part of a $25 million road package that was rejected by Grand Traverse County voters in 1987.
It re-emerged in the mid-1990s, drawing stiff opposition from environmental and land-use groups, and the debate raged until late 2004 when the road commission shelved the project. Bridge funds were reauthorized in 2005 to fund The Grand Vision land use and traffic study, which commenced in 2007 and took almost four years to complete. The report recommended the Hartman-Hammond connection remain tucked away until a future date.
More than $1 million — some of it state or federal money — had been spent studying the issue by mid-2001. The Grand Vision cost $1.6 million, but was funded with federal money originally allocated for the bridge.
Some say the bridge is the best way to improve the flow of traffic across Grand Traverse County, while others think improvements to the existing road system should come first.
Rongey said she thinks another crossing is needed, but she’s not sold on Hartman-Hammond being the key. She said she’d like to see Beitner and Keystone roads — between Chum’s Corner and Hammond Road — widened to four lanes. She also likes the idea of connecting Hoch and Rennie School roads.
The various options have been examined in multiple studies to which millions of dollars have been dedicated across the course of three decades.
“The (number of) studies is what gets me,” Rongey said. “They spend so much money on studies and then, when they get done, nothing’s done.
“Back in the 1990s, it sounded like this (bridge) would happen any day now — we’re still there,” Rongey said.
Among the studies that addressed the topic in some way are the: Environmental Framework Study for a Boardman River Bridge Crossing (1992); U.S Route 31/M-72/M-37 Regional Corridor Study (1996); Boardman River Crossing Mobility Study (2001); The Grand Vision (2007-10); Vision 2035 Plan (2014); and the East-West Corridor Transportation Study (2019).
Also put forth in the 1990s was Coalition for Sensible Growth’s “Smart Roads” plan. The series of recommendations weren’t based off of a study, but a series of public workshops.
Recommendations included rebuilding the Cass Road bridge, changing South Airport Road into a divided boulevard with roundabouts at key intersections, access management to close driveways on South Airport, upgrading public bus services and more.
Some of the “Smart Roads” suggestions are mirrored in the East-West Corridor Transportation Study, which began in March 2018 under the Grand Traverse County Road Commission’s supervision.
The final report was completed at the end of May. Recommendations include a variety of short-, mid- and long-term solutions that currently are under review by road commission staff.
The cost for the study team, as of April 29, was $362,910, as previously reported.
Road commissioners met Thursday and directed staff to provide them with a status report at their August meeting, said Brad Kluczynsk, road commission manager. Commissioners plan to schedule a series of work sessions to begin addressing the individual recommendations, he said.
“We’re going to look at it and maybe knock some things off that don’t make any sense and go forward and take a look at where we’re at in terms of accomplishing some of the low-hanging fruit projects,” said Jason Gillman, road commission board chairperson.
The east-west corridor study suggests that upgrades to high-risk intersections, access management improvement and traffic signal optimization could be done in the next one- to five years, while widening or redesigning specific stretches of South Airport and Keystone roads are suggested as five- to 10-year projects.
The estimated cost of reconstruction and traffic signal optimization is $4.545 million. The addition of roundabouts at seven high-risk intersections brings the total up to $18.55 million.
Creating an additional or improved crossing of the river is a long-term recommendation of the study that lays in the 10- to 25-year range, according to consultants. Construction of a new bridge from Hammond Road carries a $44 million price tag. The cost of widening the Cass Road bridge is estimated to be $11 million.
John Nelson said he doesn’t think a Hartman-Hammond bridge is economically viable. Nelson is on the boards of the Northern Michigan Environmental Action Council and The Watershed Center Grand Traverse Bay.
The cost- benefit ratio is much too high — to large of a price tag and not enough payoff, he said.
If the bridge does move forward, there are some tenants the road commission should abide by, Nelson said. They need to span the river valley, avoid the headwaters of Jack’s Creek and other wetlands, use the existing Hartman Road and, most importantly, use no local funds, he said.
At the road commissioner’s June meeting, Commissioner Marc McKellar said that stakeholders and other interested parties need to be at the table the entire time.
Everyone was at the table when the Cass Road bridge was being redone and were, for the most part, satisfied with the outcome, he said. There’s no reason a Hammond-Hartman bridge couldn’t have the same result, said McKellar.
Kluczynski noted that, should road commissioners decide to move forward with building a bridge, construction wouldn’t begin for 10 to 12 years.
“In order to get a bridge approved, or any road project — especially of this magnitude — you need to do an environmental impact study,” he said. The EIS, depending on where construction would take place, could take three or more years, Kluczynski said.
After that is right-of-way acquisition, which also could take years, and at least a year of design, bid and contracting, he said.
