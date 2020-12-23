TRAVERSE CITY — One of a pair of wild turkeys that caught the attention of Traverse City residents and inspired their own Facebook page may be dead.
On the other hand, the turkey that was hit by a car on Garfield Road in foggy conditions over the weekend may be an imposter, said Linda Little, the Bear Lake resident who started the page.
"We really don't know if it was Hammer or Nails yet," Little said. "We were going to wait a few days and see."
Little said the man who hit the turkey posted the incident on the turkeys' fan page, but his post and some of the comments were so nasty she deleted it. Little said a woman later went back and found the turkey — getting pulled over by police in the process for going too slow.
She cleaned up the mess, but was unable to determine whether the turkey was a male, Little said. Both Hammer and Nails are males.
Little said a third turkey has been spotted lately with the Traverse City pair. The third wheel does not cross on the crosswalk or wait for a green light, which is suspicious, she said.
"Hammer and Nails wait for the light to change," Little said. "Isn't that amazing?"
After not being seen for several months, the turkeys were spotted along the South Airport Road corridor in November, said Steve Griffith, wildlife biologist with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.
The pair have prompted several calls to 911 as they disrupt traffic, with people often getting out of their vehicles to shoo the birds away. The DNR tried to capture them last winter so they could be moved to a more appropriate place away from traffic — maybe south Grand Traverse County, Griffith said.
But they have proven difficult to catch.
Griffith said if there was a known location they frequented on a regular basis, such as someone's yard, a trap could be set. But DNR officers might have to wear a disguise, he said.
"They're quite wary of at least DNR people," he said.
Turkeys are predominantly ground animals, Griffith said. They can fly well, but not for long distances, he said.
"It would be really easy to take them to suitable habitat."
Little said she has mixed feelings about moving the turkeys, which she's not excited about. But it's also not good for them to be in the roads, she said.
Griffith said the Traverse City DNR office is unique in that it covers the largest area of wildlife-human interface in northern lower Michigan.
"It is a testament to the beauty of Traverse City with all of its green spaces and corridors," Griffith said. "But it does also encourage some species who don't know to stay out of these areas. Some of them get accustomed to close quarters with us."
The Facebook group, which has 5,500 followers, was getting ready to celebrate its one-year anniversary, she said. Now she's not sure if that will take place.
She said the group brought people together, especially in a year that has been so difficult.
"Whether that will continue or not is up in the air," Little said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.