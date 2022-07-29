TRAVERSE CITY — A Grand Traverse County assistant prosecutor is running unopposed for 13th Circuit Court judge, a seat soon to be vacated by the Hon. Judge Thomas Power.
Power was first elected to the seat in 1992, then re-elected every term since.
A century-old state law bars judges from election or appointment to the bench after age 70 — a law previously upheld by higher courts — and Power, who did not return a request for comment, is 71, court records show.
Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Charles Hamlyn, who has not previously sought elected office, said he did not expect to be the only candidate and decided to run for the job as a way of expanding his efforts to serve his home community.
“This is my hometown, I went to high school here and being a part of the prosecutor’s office, it has been a window into serving the community,” Hamlyn said. “I thought this was a good opportunity to expand that window and serve on a bigger scale.”
Hamlyn said when it became apparent that he would be alone on the ballot, his focus on campaign details shifted, and the weight of the responsibility of the office set in.
Circuit Court judges serve six-year terms and the position is non-partisan, meaning candidates do not indicate their political affiliation on the ballot.
Hamlyn graduated from Traverse City Central High School in 1998, attended the University of Michigan and joined the U.S. Marines as an officer candidate in 2001. In 2004 he was posted to a combat service support battalion in Anbar Provence, Iraq, then in 2005 served as an aide to Major General Richard Kramlich and then to Col. David Reist, who he served through 2007.
“I actually applied to law schools from Iraq,” Hamlyn said.
Hamlyn attended Michigan State University law school, and has worked at the prosecutor’s office since 2013. He said providing clarity to people in the courtroom, regardless of their role, is something he considers to be part of a judge’s role.
“Making sure that everybody understands what is happening in the courtroom is extremely important to me,” Hamlyn said. “Whether that’s a defendant, whether it’s a witness, whether it’s somebody from the prosecutor’s office, taking the time to do that is very useful to the process.”
Traverse City attorney Paul Jarboe, who has previously run for open judge seats, said he considered running for the 13th Circuit Court seat, but decided to stay in his role as a regional coordinator for the Michigan Indigent Defense Commission.
“It was a tough decision,” Jarboe said. “I respect the court, I respect the role the court plays in our community and it certainly had been a goal of mine to serve in that capacity.”
Jarboe manages court-appointment assignments for criminal defendants in Antrim, Grand Traverse and Leelanau counties and said there are about 16 attorneys who currently accept these assignments.
“I’m sure Charlie Hamlyn will do a very fine job and he’ll have the opportunity to serve the community much longer than I could as a circuit court judge,” Jarboe, 64, said. “Because if elected, I could only serve one term.”
Hamlyn is 42; his birthday is in December, so if elected he’ll be 43 when he takes office in January.
Hamlyn said, if elected, he will miss his work at the prosecutor’s office, but said he’d bring his experience prosecuting cases of embezzlement of vulnerable adults and helping to establish a local drug court in 2016, to the bench.
“It is not for people who are delivering, it is not for suppliers, it is for addicts who have been through the system over and over again as a way of getting them into recovery,” Hamlyn said of drug court.
Court records show the intensive probation program has worked for some, who are able to complete intensive probation, re-unite with friends and family and find satisfying jobs.
Others have gone on to re-offend, and have cases which could have been prosecuted as misdemeanors if they’d completed probation, be arraigned in circuit court as felonies.
Hamlyn said Power has presided over cases Hamlyn has prosecuted, he respects the long-time judge’s work, though if elected, said he might approach some things differently.
For example, Power has expressed skepticism about the value of medically assisted treatment, where people convicted of drug offenses, specifically opioids, are provided medication like Suboxone or methadone, which studies show lessen the effects of forced detoxing.
Hamlyn said he does not view MAT as a panacea, but believes there could be cases where, when used with other services, MAT may be effective.
“It can be effective for harm reduction if it prevents someone who is a hardcore opiate user from using an opiate,” Hamlyn said. “Or if it prevents them from running into fentanyl and therefore less likely to die. The preservation of life is a very good goal in and of itself.”
Hamlyn predicted his personal style might also differ a bit from Power’s, who is known for his quick wit and colorful legal explanations.
“I would probably be a little more stoic,” Hamlyn said. “I am very much a Marine. That’s not to say I don’t have a sense of humor, but in court I revert back to that extreme professionalism.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.