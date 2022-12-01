TRAVERSE CITY — Classic car and boat insurer Hagerty announced Thursday it will cut 6 percent of its employees.
The move means approximately 103 employees will lose their jobs, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing.
Hagerty, in a statement, said the layoffs aimed to keep the company moving toward long-term growth and profitability.
"Although a small percentage of our team members were impacted by this extremely tough decision, we are committed to being as supportive as possible by offering transition assistance, including outplacement services and severance benefits to displaced employees based on various factors including years of service," the company statement read.
Hagerty spokesman Andy Heller, who forwarded the statement, said in an email that the company wasn't giving interviews Thursday.
The publicly traded, Traverse City-based company also previously announced a voluntary retirement program to shrink its workforce, according to the SEC filing.
"The financial health of the company remains sound, as indicated by our double-digit year-over-year revenue growth" in the third quarter of 2022, the statement concluded.
