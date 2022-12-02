TRAVERSE CITY — Hagerty announced it will cut 6 percent of the classic car and boat insurer’s workforce as it looks to cut costs and boost profits.
The Traverse City-based company will lay off 103 employees, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing submitted Thursday. In a statement provided by company spokesman Andy Heller, Hagerty’s financials are sound as shown by double-digit growth in the latest quarter, compared to the same period last year, but the move positions the company for continued long-term growth and profitability.
“Although a small percentage of our team members were impacted by this extremely tough decision, we are committed to being as supportive as possible by offering transition assistance, including outplacement services and severance benefits to displaced employees based on various factors including years of service,” the statement read.
Hagerty also announced a voluntary retirement program to shrink its payroll prior to the layoffs, according to the SEC filing.
Heller in an email said the company wasn’t doing interviews Thursday, and responded to follow-up questions that he had no further information.
The moves come just less than year after Hagerty became publicly traded, with company CEO McKeel Hagerty celebrating the stock’s debut on the New York Stock Exchange by ringing the opening bell, as previously reported. The company was valued then at $3.1 billion.
Traverse Connect CEO Warren Call said the layoffs are across the entire company and he expected the local impact to be smaller. He saw it as the company taking a strategic move in response to market forces now that it’s publicly traded.
“So they’re taking a strategic direction that is going to allow them to continue their long-term growth, and their long-term growth and profitability is ultimately good for us,” he said.
Still, the layoffs must come as bad news to those losing their jobs, Call agreed. Traverse Connect can help anyone looking for new employment. He pointed to more than 60 listings mostly in Grand Traverse County on the nonprofit’s jobs board, Michigan’s Creative Coast, as a sign the region’s jobs market remains strong.
Networks Northwest CEO Terry Vandercook said the same. Northwest Michigan Works, which helps people search for jobs and retrain for new ones, is a Networks Northwest program.
“From our standpoint the demand for workforce is still great,” he said. “Employers are still looking for workforce across many skill levels in many industries.”
Northwest Michigan Works is ready to help anyone impacted by the layoff, Vandercook said.
Known for its insurance offerings — Hagerty says it covers more than 2 million classic and high-end vehicles — the company also bills itself as an “automotive lifestyle brand focused on the love of cars and driving.” That includes organizing and promoting events, to producing restoration videos and more through Hagerty Media to displaying cars in its headquarters rotunda. The company also moved into classic car sales, having acquired Broad Arrow Auctions in August.
The layoffs come after the company hired hundreds for a member service center in Dublin, Ohio, pursuant to its partnership with State Farm. The insurance company chipped in millions to help take Hagerty public and owns a 14.1-percent share, according to previous reporting and SEC filings. State Farm will offer classic car insurance and Hagerty will get a commission, as well as a shot at signing new customers up as Hagerty Car Club members.
Those sales are expected to begin in 2023, and Hagerty already spent tens of millions both furthering this partnership and on other Hagerty Marketplace initiatives, according to Hagerty’s third-quarter 2022 results report.
“These costs commenced in 2020 and will reduce our operating profitability until we start to produce adequate revenue to cover the ongoing costs, primarily associated with serving State Farm customers,” the company stated in its third-quarter report.
