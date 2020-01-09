Tournament bass fishing has always been responsible for trends in the fishing industry and a new format — in which anglers are able to weigh in every fish they catch instead of, say, just five — has put new emphasis on catching numbers. And because it’s always easier to catch five one-pounders than one five-pounder — the industry is churning out products for Ned rigging (using stand-up, mushroom-shaped jig heads).
The latest from Strike King is the Ned Ocho, in the KVD Perfect Plastics line,which is a bit fatter and longer than typical Ned-rig baits.
So maybe size does count, eh? They retail for around $6 for a nine pack.
— Bob Gwizdz
