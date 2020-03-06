TRAVERSE CITY — A tip led officers to a gun left at a local school.
A Traverse City Police Department school resource officer located the firearm Thursday after a call from school officials at the Traverse Bay Area Intermediate School District’s Career Tech Center. “Information provided to staff” led to the discovery, according to a release.
The gun was recovered and the scene secured.
The incident occurred during school hours, according to police, and school officials have notified parents.
Police Sgt. Matt Richmond declined to answer further questions about the matter, including whether the gun was loaded or where in the school it was found.
Investigators don’t believe there have been any threats to students or staff.
The incident remains under investigation.
See updates at www.record-eagle.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.