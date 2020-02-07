TRAVERSE CITY — A guilty plea by a man who admitted to killing a woman at a Front Street motel, wrapping her in plastic and dumping her body, could send him to prison for life.
Frank Supal, 50, said “a nagging conversation” with the victim precipitated the crime. He pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree murder and agreed to make a full statement to law enforcement.
“We kept having the same conversation over and over,” Supal told 13th Circuit Court Judge Thomas Power. “I began to strangle her. Once I realized I was beyond a point of no return, I grabbed a knife.”
Supal said he was staying in room 16 at the Terrace Beach Motel on Front Street, that the victim was staying in room 18, and the two drank beers and then a bottle of whiskey the night of Dec. 12.
Bloodied sheets were later found in the motel’s trash.
Charges of tampering with evidence and lying to an officer investigating a violent crime were dropped in exchange for the plea, Chief Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Kyle Attwood said.
“I think this was the best possible outcome for all concerned,” Attwood said in an interview after the plea. The statement to law enforcement aims to provide closure to the family of Wanda Mae Lyons, he said.
Lyons’ husband, who attended the plea hearing and sat in the front row, reported his wife missing hours after her body was discovered in a wooded area in Leelanau County, Traverse City Police Department investigators previously said.
He’d stepped out after a disagreement, returned the next day to find his wife gone and their motel room bloodied.
A passerby discovered Lyons’ body on Dec. 11 after spotting drag marks along Kasson Center Road in Leelanau County, Sheriff Mike Borkovich previously told the Record-Eagle. The site is near property associated with Supal, according to court records.
The man followed the tracks through a wooded stretch up to the edge of a steep ravine.
Lyons’ nude body, wrapped in black plastic and covered in leaves, rested at the bottom. She’d been bludgeoned, stabbed and strangled, according to a pathologist’s report, and suffered neck fractures.
Supal’s prior offenses include a conviction in 2008 for domestic violence and attempted assault with a dangerous weapon, as previously reported by the Record-Eagle.
In 2017, he pleaded guilty to a disorderly charge in a deal that dismissed a count of assault and battery.
He was again convicted of domestic violence in 2019.
Supal is being represented by attorney Shawn Worden. Sentencing is scheduled for March 12.
