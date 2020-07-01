TRAVERSE CITY — A local senior healthcare advocate has been named interim director of Grand Traverse County Commission on Aging, following the sudden departure of Director Cynthia Kienlen, the Record-Eagle has learned.
“We have resolved the matter with all parties and are moving forward,” County Administrator Nate Alger said Wednesday.
Kienlen, who did not return a call seeking comment, led the county department since Oct. 18, 2017, and her last day on the job was June 11, Alger said.
Meredith Goodrick, who recently retired from Heartland Home Healthcare and Hospice, was announced as interim director of the COA at a county commission meeting Wednesday.
“She’s a highly qualified candidate that came to us as the result of a recommendation for a short term fix,” County Administrator Nate Alger told commissioners. “Somebody that can step in and manage the day-to-day operations of the COA.”
The COA offers a variety of services, some free, some with a fee, to county residents age 60 and older, to assist seniors to live independently.
The department has a $3.3 million budget and 41 employees, Alger said.
Alger told commissioners a six-month $25,000 contract was being negotiated with Goodrick, who came highly recommended by staff at the Area Agency on Aging where she serves on the board of directors.
He declined to say whether Kienlen gave a reason for her departure or whether she received a severance.
Kienlen was hired following a rocky period in the COA’s history, which included a revolving door of leadership, an audit of services and operations, a temporary roll-back of a voter approved millage and a whistleblower lawsuit, as previously reported by the Record-Eagle.
A new board of commissioners in 2017 reversed the rollback, although a previous acting director, Laura Green, was first demoted and then terminated after speaking critically of the department at a February 2017 meeting.
Kienlen was hired seven months later and came with both nursing and administrative experience.
Green filed a whistleblower lawsuit against the county in May 2017, Judge Kevin Elsenheimer dismissed the case in 2018, then the state’s Court of Appeals reversed part of that decision on First Amendment grounds, sending it back to the trial court.
Grant Parsons, who represents Green, said Wednesday the case will be heard by Elsenheimer in January. Parsons said the case is unrelated to Kienlen, as she was hired after the issues his client will argue in court occurred.
Goodrick, who could not be reached for comment Wednesday, also comes highly recommended by Jodi Kelly, a nurse and social worker with the county’s health department.
County Deputy Director Chris Forsythe has been helping manage the department since Kienlen’s departure and will work closely with Goodrick to ensure a smooth start, Alger said.
County Commissioner Bryce Hundley, the board’s liaison to the COA, referred a reporter’s questions back to Alger.
A staff member who answered the phone at the COA Wednesday said clients have continued to receive services throughout the transition.
“Services continue, we are great team, and we’re moving forward,” Office Specialist Marsha Johnson said.
