TRAVERSE CITY — A Grand Traverse County Road Commission work session and regular meeting are scheduled Tuesday evening.
The work session begins at 6 p.m. and the regular meeting at 7 p.m. Both take place at 1881 LaFranier Road.
Among the topics to be addressed at the work session are staff recommendations for future project priority recommendations from the East-West Corridor Transportation Study.
The transportation study began in March 2018 under the road commission’s supervision. OHM Advisors — the project’s lead consultants — completed the final report at the end of May. Consultant recommendations include a variety of short-, mid- and long-term solutions.
