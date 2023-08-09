TRAVERSE CITY — The Statutory Appointment Committee formalized the schedule for the search process for Grand Traverse County’s next sheriff.
On Tuesday afternoon in the 86th district’s family courtroom, Grand Traverse County Clerk Bonnie Scheele, Grand Traverse County Prosecuting Attorney Noelle Moeggenberg and Probate/Family Division Court Judge Jennifer Whitten met to discuss how they would organize the search process for current Sheriff Thomas Bensley’s replacement.
Bensley announced on Aug. 4 in a letter to Scheele that he will step down on Sept. 3 after 15 years in the county’s highest law enforcement post.
Because this four-year term lasts until the next election cycle in 2024, the committee will ultimately decide who will serve as the interim sheriff for the county for the next year.
The 15-minute-long meeting on Tuesday went through each of the committee member’s schedule to determine when the next meetings will be, and to decide the chairperson and the vice chairperson for this process.
Scheele was nominated and unanimously approved as the chair, with Moeggenberg serving as her vice chair.
During the meeting’s public comment, only two people spoke.
The first was current Grand Traverse County undersheriff Michael Shea, who asked to introduce himself to the committee, as well as formally announce his plan to apply for Bensley’s position.
“I have served in this capacity for almost five years,” he said. “And I will be putting my name in the application process. Thank you.”
Shea’s comment was followed by longtime Peninsula Township resident, Andy Smits, who said he wrote Shea a recommendation for the undersheriff position.
“Because of all the duties and transfers of power and properties and assets that must take place within a short period of time, there’s no one else as qualified as [Shea],” Smits said.
Bensley was first elected as the 34th Sheriff of Grand Traverse County in 2008. He did not attend Tuesday’s meeting.
The committee asked that all applications for the opening be submitted by Wednesday, Aug. 16. Their next scheduled meeting will be the following day, on Aug. 17 at 4 p.m.
Subsequent meetings are scheduled for Aug. 23 at 4 p.m. for interviews and selection, with Aug. 24 as an additional overflow date, also at 4 p.m.
All of the meetings will be in the second-floor courtroom in the Robert P. Griffin Hall of Justice.
All meetings for the selection of the interim sheriff are open to the public.
