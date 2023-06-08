KINGSLEY — Two auto repair shops in downtown Kingsley will make way for new businesses at the corner of Main Street and North Brownson Avenue.
The Grand Traverse County Land Bank Authority has signed purchase agreements with John’s Auto and Auto Tech of Kingsley, which are adjacent to each other, according to a press release from Grand Traverse County and the Kingsley Downtown Development Authority.
The DDA partnered with the land bank, which will purchase the properties. Because they are auto shops, both automatically qualify as brownfield sites –for which state and local funding for demolition, cleanup and more is available.
“I’m very excited about this,” said Nate Alger, county administrator.
Alger said the county land bank often partners with larger municipalities, but not as much with smaller ones in the southern part of the county.
“We saw this as an opportunity to help a local municipality out,” Alger said. “We have the tools and we’re happy to use them.”
If a developer had purchased the property, they would have had to jump through several hoops to get it qualified as a brownfield, DDA Chairman Max Anderson said.
John’s Auto is owned by John and Melinda Sedlacek. The DDA has been talking to the Sedlaceks for several years about purchasing their property, as John Sedlacek has been wanting to retire, Anderson said.
Auto Tech is owned by Cy and Nadine Baker, who also are retiring. The property has been for sale for more than three years.
“I think downtown Kingsley needs a facelift,” said Cy Baker, who saw this as an opportunity to give back to the community that has supported him for 23 years.
“It was time for me and my business to move on,” Baker said.
The properties were eyed for several years and, together, they will create an entire block available for development, Anderson said.
The DDA already has several ideas from previous community visioning sessions, including a coffee shop, a family physician’s office and mixed-use buildings with retail on the first floor and apartments above, he said.
“There’s no predetermined plan right now,” Anderson said. “Where we’re at right now has been many years in the making.”
Once demolition and cleanup have taken place, the land bank will assist the DDA in holding community sessions to again get input from residents on what they’d like to see there, he said. Then, using that information, a request for proposals will be sent out.
“The biggest thing is we envision auto repair shops not being there,” Anderson said.
If the DDA hasn’t found a developer within seven years, it must purchase the property from the land bank. But, Anderson said he foresees attracting a developer within two years.
