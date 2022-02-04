TRAVERSE CITY — The Grand Traverse County Board denied an appeal this week from a resident seeking the identity of a woman who created a spreadsheet with email addresses of every county clerk in the country.
The spreadsheet was generated by a member of the public and emailed to the county administrator’s office. It was used to send copies of a controversial Resolution in Support of Vaccine Awareness and Medical Autonomy to county commissioners or their counterparts in all 50 states. The resolution was adopted by the board in August.
Ted Wendling, who in December filed a Freedom of Information Act request for the document, received a copy of the spreadsheet, but the woman’s name and email address was redacted.
Board counsel Kit Tholen said the woman’s name was withheld because releasing it would be an invasion of her privacy. She had also asked that it not be released.
Wendling appealed Tholen’s decision, writing that Michigan law does not allow people who correspond with a public body to shield their identities because they want to preserve their anonymity.
This week an email from the woman with her name and info redacted was included in the board packet. She asked that her name not be given out “...as I am concerned that these people may seek to harm or harass my children and me,” she wrote.
Her email also stated that the spreadsheet is her “intellectual property” and is not to be given out. “This list has significant value and if you distribute this without my approval you may be liable for damages,” the woman wrote.
But Wendling said the public has an interest in knowing if the woman was paid for her work, is a lobbyist, a contractor with the county or seeking work with the county. He wrote in his appeal that his request is not an unwarranted invasion of privacy under Michigan law.
The board voted 4-3 to uphold Tholen’s denial, with Commissioners Bryce Hundley, Darryl V. Morris and Betsy Coffia voting against it.
Before the vote was taken, Tholen told commissioners that the decision of whether to provide the redacted information is purely discretionary, that there is no clear legal answer. One thing that made this circumstance different is that the person was concerned about her family’s safety, and that emotions run high on the topic of vaccination and mandates, Tholen said.
“This person is more involved in the issue, and they would have a better understanding than I of whether they might get threatened or harassed,” Tholen said.
Board Chairman Rob Hentschel said people are being harassed for participating in politics and that all commissioners have gotten threatening communications.
“These are some trying times, more than I’ve ever seen,” Hentschel said. “People are crossing that line of debating a political opinion and getting very personal.”
Commissioner Betsy Coffia said she is concerned about the county setting a precedent for people to request their information be withheld in future FOIA requests.
In a previous FOIA request, Wendling received copies of dozens of emails and other board correspondence from people who both supported and opposed the vaccine resolution that included all names and personal information. His own personal information was also in the board packet for Wednesday’s regular meeting.
Wendling said he has not decided what his next steps will be.
“I’m frustrated by the commission’s actions,” he said.
The resolution in question bans the county from mandating vaccines and COVID-19 testing for employees and required the Grand Traverse County Health Department to change its messaging regarding the vaccine. The health department was also banned from encouraging private employers in the county to establish similar mandates.
Wendling submitted a FOIA request in September in an effort to find out how much it is costing to send the resolution to the more than 3,000 commissioners across the country, claiming it is not a legitimate use of taxpayer money.
His request returned more than 1,300 documents unrelated to the resolution, but excluded about a dozen emails that were related. Wendling appealed that decision, which was also upheld by the board.
